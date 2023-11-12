‘Insane’ Mohamed Salah hailed by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after latest record

(AFP via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp lauded Liverpool’s “absolutely exceptional” performance against Brentford and described Mohamed Salah’s composure in front of goal as “insane”.

Liverpool rose to second place in the Premier League with a commanding 3-0 victory at Anfield, earned by Salah’s double and Diogo Jota’s late goal.

The Reds returned to winning ways after drawing at Luton Town last weekend and losing to Toulouse in the Europa League in midweek.

“I am really please”, Klopp said. “We used that opportunity to lose against Toulouse and then reacted in the way we did today. How we controlled the moments we could control was absolutely exceptional. Today, we had to get through the game and we did.”

Asked whether moving to second means Liverpool are in the title race now, Klopp said: “What is really important is that we got the points. We showed today a top reaction, but in the end you have to keep going with all the other teams until March, April, and if you are still there, then you can start talking.

“We scored wonderful goals. The standout performer was Darwin. Brentford never changed, they changed details but not the overall plan. We came through that.”

Salah’s double made him the first Liverpool player in history to score in all of his first six league games of a season, and the Egyptian now has seven league goals in his last five games.

Klopp said: “Exceptional, just an exceptional player. Played a super game today and we all know how hard it is against these tall centre-backs. The composure of his first goal is just insane.”