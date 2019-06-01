Storms delay U.S. Women's Open, massive lightning strikes tree near No. 11 green

Ryan Young
Yahoo Sports Contributor
Yahoo Sports
A massive lightning strike drilled a tree at the U.S. Women's Open on Friday afternoon in South Carolina, causing a scary scene at the Country Club of Charleston. (Getty Images)
A massive lightning strike drilled a tree at the U.S. Women's Open on Friday afternoon in South Carolina, causing a scary scene at the Country Club of Charleston. (Getty Images)

The U.S. Women’s Open kicked off this week at the Country Club of Charleston, marking one of the biggest LPGA events of the year.

Yet on Friday, a wild lighting storm rolled through South Carolina, delaying the event for hours and producing a scary scene near the No. 11 green.

During the storm, a massive lightning strike drilled a tree next to the No. 11 green. Thankfully the course was clear at the time, and according to the USGA, nobody was hurt.

But it did make for a crazy video.

Play resumed just before 7 p.m. local time on Friday night. Once the storms had cleared the area, a closer look at the tree revealed just how strong the lightning strike was.

Forty-five players were left on the course when play was finally suspended due to darkness on Friday night. Round 2 will resume on Saturday morning before the third round kicks off in threesomes after.

Mamiko Higa leads the way at 6-under par after firing a 71 on Friday, thanks to three birdies in her final six holes. Jessica Korda sits just one stroke behind her. The projected cut sits at 3-over par heading into Saturday morning’s second round.

