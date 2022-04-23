Inquiry into oligarch’s charity which donated to royal hospital

William Janes, PA
·3 min read

A Russian oligarch’s charity, which donated to a private hospital used and supported by the Queen and the royal family, has been made the subject of an inquiry following sanctions.

Viatcheslav Moshe Kantor had his assets frozen in early April as part of sanctions imposed by the UK Government over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Kantor Charitable Foundation donated £9 million to King Edward VII’s Hospital in Marylebone and promised £3 million to The Prince’s Foundation, a charity set up by the Prince of Wales, the BBC reported.

Duke of Edinburgh admitted to hospital
King Edward VII’s Hospital received a £9 million donation from Kantor’s Charity, the BBC reports (PA/ Aaron Chown)

As a result of the sanction, the Charity Commission has launched an inquiry to determine whether the Kantor Charitable Foundation can continue to operate.

It will also look into the conduct of trustees in relation to the running of the Foundation and two other of his charities, the commission said.

Russian billionaire Dr Kantor was made a life governor of King Edward VII’s, which named the recently opened “Kantor Medical Centre” after him.

The hospital, for which the Queen is a patron, removed his name from the new wing following the sanction.

Royal visit to County Durham
More funds have been promised to an education charity established by the Prince of Wales (PA/ Owen Humphreys)

A hospital spokesman said: “In 2018 we agreed to accept a donation from the Kantor Charitable Foundation; a UK registered and regulated charity. This donation was used to develop an outpatient and diagnostic centre which is already benefitting our patients.

“Dr Moshe Kantor has informed us he has decided to step back completely from all charitable activity in the UK.

“Dr Kantor has indicated that, in the light of this decision, he is content that his name is no longer used in relation to any of the major projects funded by the Kantor Charitable Foundation.”

The Prince’s Foundation, an educational charity established by the Prince of Wales, received £600,000 from Dr Kantor’s charity as part of a £3 million sum to be paid in increments until 2028, according to the BBC.

The news outlet also reported that Dr Kantor remains a listed patron of the foundation and has supported the Thrombosis Research Institute, the Royal Society of Medicine, the Anna Freud Centre and the Royal Opera House.

The Charity Commission described Dr Kantor as the “largest shareholder of fertiliser company Acron, with vital strategic significance for the Russian government”.

He is also the founder of the World Holocaust Forum Foundation and is connected with The Kantor Foundation, which are also subjects of the Charity Commission inquiry.

Tim Hopkins, assistant director of investigations and inquiries at the Commission, said: “We are committed to protecting the integrity of the charitable sector and are clear that an individual sanctioned in the UK cannot act as a trustee. These inquiries are part of our ongoing and wide-ranging work in response to the crisis in Ukraine.”

When sweeping sanctions were announced on April 6 after reports of attacks on civilians in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “Together with our allies, we are showing the Russian elite that they cannot wash their hands of the atrocities committed on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s orders. We will not rest until Ukraine prevails.”

A 2020 report by parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee highlighted concerns that Russian donors were using support for charities as part of a “reputation laundering” process.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kayaker springs into action after hearing small child shout from rushing river in Ohio

    The child nearly drowned, officials said.

  • Visa processing delays leaving Ukrainian refugees ‘in limbo’

    A vigil took place outside the Home Office in central London on Saturday afternoon.

  • Adelia ‘Dede’ Robertson Dies: Wife Of Televangelist Pat Robertson And Christian Broadcasting Network Leader Was 94

    Adelia “Dede” Robertson, who was an influential leader with the Christian Broadcasting Network and the wife of prominent televangelist Pat Robertson, died April 19 at her home in Virginia Beach, VA. She was 94 and her death was announced by an obituary posted by Regent University in Virginia, which did not give a cause. After […]

  • This Penn State grad found the pain point in the mattress market, and it paid off

    He’ll be back on campus this week as the first entrepreneur-in-residence.

  • Japan's Shionogi says COVID-19 pill shows rapid clearance of virus

    An experimental treatment from Shionogi & Co Ltd has shown rapid clearance of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new data, the Japanese drug maker said on Sunday. The pill, S-217622, "demonstrated rapid clearance of the infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus", Shionogi said in a statement, citing Phase-2b results from the Phase II/III clinical trial of the drug. The findings released on Sunday also showed "there was no significant difference in total score of 12 COVID-19 symptoms between treatment arms" although the drug showed improvement in a composite score of five "respiratory and feverish" symptoms, Shionogi said.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said the call came in at 10:36 a.m. for a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said OFS spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. DeFazio said much of the credit goes to Ottawa

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Commentator fired for making racist comment during B.C. junior hockey game

    WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing. A commentator has been fired after making a racist comment while calling a game between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Langley Rivermen in the B.C. Hockey League (BCHL). Bruce MacDonald, who was the colour commentator for Port Alberni radio station 93.3 The Peak's broadcast of the game, made a disparaging comment against 17-year-old Rivermen forward Owen Kim, who is of Asian descent. The 5'7" player from North Vancouver

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t