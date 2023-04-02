Inquiry into N.S. killings calls for bold change to tackle family violence 'epidemic'

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

OTTAWA — The public inquiry into the April 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia is calling for an overhaul of the way society handles the "epidemic" of gender-based, intimate-partner and family violence.

In addition to creating better supports for victims of such violence, the Mass Casualty Commission says governments should pass laws to abolish mandatory arrest and charging policies.

Canadian law requires police to lay charges of assault in cases where they have reasonable grounds, regardless of the victims' wishes.

The commission says a "prevention-oriented public health approach to violence" should be adopted, which includes treatment for perpetrators.

And it says there must be a recognition that many men who commit mass violence have a history of domestic violence, and many mass killings begin with an attack on a specific woman.

One Halifax-based advocate says achieving what the report recommends will require bold, transformative and necessary change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2023.

