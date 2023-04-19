Inquiry begins after 29 die in Beijing hospital fire

Fire damage seen from the outside at the Changfeng Hospital in Beijing on Wednesday - Greg Baker/AFP

At least 29 people have died after a fire erupted in a Beijing hospital on Wednesday, in what appears to be the city's deadliest blaze in 20 years.

Beijing authorities on Wednesday said 26 of the victims were patients.

Video that circulated on Chinese social media before being quickly deleted by censors showed people climbing out of windows, using sheets as ropes to escape as smoke billowed from the hospital. The walls were also visibly blackened and charred from fire and smoke.

Other posts online about the fire, some of which questioned why it took so long for an official report to be made public, have also been scrubbed by censors.

There was no mention of the fire in China until a short state media report appeared late on Tuesday evening, indicating that authorities were concerned about public outrage over the incident.

The death toll could rise further. The state media report did not specify whether everyone had been evacuated, and if there were casualties found inside the building.

State media said that officials visited the Beijing hospital shortly after the fire, vowing to investigate the cause. Beijing party secretary Yin Li promised to "quickly identify the cause of the accident and hold the relevant responsible persons accountable", according to the Beijing Daily.

A big fire took place in Beijing Changfeng Hospital earlier local time today, killed 21 ppl. In addition to the shocking number of casualties, more scary reality is zero clue of the fire was made to the press - videos, mentions, chat post, nothing. Not a press coverage existed 1) pic.twitter.com/NvBnSyp19Y — Vivian Wu (@vivianwubeijing) April 18, 2023

The fire broke out around 12.56pm on Tuesday in the east wing of the inpatient department of Changfeng Hospital in China’s capital, and was extinguished around 13.33pm on Tuesday after emergency responders arrived, state media said. Seventy-one people were evacuated.

Burn marks are seen on a hospital wall - AP

The scene outside the hospital on Wednesday - AFP

AFP journalists on Wednesday saw dozens of onlookers outside the entrance to the hospital, where a large number of police officers were stationed, discouraging people from taking photos.

Many family members had lost contact with patients, with the missing mostly older people with mobility problems, the China Youth Daily said in a report on Wednesday.

The fire comes after a challenging three years of strict Covid controls, and as the Chinese government works to get the economy back on track after snap lockdowns.

Police officers outside the barricaded hospital on Tuesday night after the fire - AP

A fire in Xinjiang region last November that killed at least ten people sparked protests across China, as many blamed tight Covid restrictions for the deaths, and for hampering the work of emergency responders.

That same month, 38 people were killed in a fire at a factory in central China that authorities blamed on workers working on illegal welding.

Deadly fires are common in China in residences, factories and other buildings given poorly-enforced safety standards.

Chinese authorities also often suppress information about such incidents over concerns that public anger could boil over and cause political and social instability, posing a direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party.

Changfeng Hospital is located in the capital's western urban area, about 25 minutes by car from Tiananmen Square.