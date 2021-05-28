Inquest into London Bridge attack deaths finds police and MI5 failings

Matthew Weaver
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Metropolitan Police/AFP/Getty</span>
Photograph: Metropolitan Police/AFP/Getty

Failures by MI5, the police and the probation service all contributed to deaths in a terrorist attack at Fishmongers’ Hall in London, an inquest has concluded.

Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were unlawfully killed in the attack at a prisoner education event at the hall in November 2019, the inquest jury at the Guildhall in London found.

The jury also concluded that “missed opportunities” in the way the attacker, Usman Khan, was investigated by the security services and the police in the run-up to the incident probably contributed to the deaths of the victims.

The Merritt family said the inquest had exposed the management of Khan as “not fit for purpose”, while Saskia’s uncle Philip Jones said “those who hide behind the cloak of secrecy” should “search their own conscience” and review their failings.

The inquest’s findings prompted the Metropolitan police to apologise for failings in the way they managed Khan, saying they were “so deeply sorry we weren’t better than this in November 2019”.

The jury agreed there was a failure in the sharing of information and guidance by those responsible for monitoring and investigating Khan. Explaining this conclusion, the jury noted “missed opportunities for those with expertise and experience to give guidance”.

It also referred to “unacceptable management and lack of accountability” by those monitoring Khan in the community.

The seven-week inquest heard that Khan was under priority investigation by MI5 after he was released on licence in December 2018. He had served eight years in high-security prison for trying to set up a terrorist training camp in Pakistan.

There was intelligence in late 2018 to suggest he intended to “return to his old ways” and commit an attack after release. This intelligence was passed to special branch police but it was not shared with those responsible for managing Khan in the community, including his probation officer, Ken Skelton, and Prevent officers at Staffordshire police.

Khan’s risk to the public was discussed at the regular multi-agency public protection agency arrangement (Mappa) meetings, some of which were attended by MI5. Khan’s invitation to the Fishmongers’ Hall event was raised at the meetings, but there was no record of any discussion about it, and none of the agencies involved raised any objections to his attendance.

Khan was allowed to attend the event unaccompanied, despite signs he was becoming increasingly isolated and frustrated at failing to find a job, the inquest heard.

The jury found “serious deficiencies in the management of Khan by Mappa, insufficient experience and training”. It concluded deficiencies in the security arrangements at the event, which was organised by Learning Together, a prisoner education organisation run by Cambridge University, also contributed to their deaths.

The inquest heard Khan was regarded as a “poster boy” for the Learning Together programme and recorded a promotional video at an earlier event. The jury said the authorities had a “blind spot to Khan’s unique risks due to ‘poster boy’ image and lack of psychological assessment posts released from prison”.

Jack’s father, Dave Merritt, said: “The security services and West Midlands counter-terrorism police were complacent and passive in the face of Khan’s extreme and continuing threat.”

He added: “The Mappa process did not operate effectively; roles and responsibilities were unclear, communication between the agencies was inadequate, and leadership and coordination were weak. The probation and police teams directly responsible for Khan’s supervision were staffed by officers with little or no experience of terrorism offenders.”

In tribute to his son, he added: “Jack would have described himself proudly as woke – the opposite, by definition, of being ignorant. Jack was a do-gooder in the very best sense of the term.”

Jones’s family also criticised MI5, which could not answer many of the questions put to it by the inquest because of national security.

Philip Jones, Saskia’s uncle, said: “It is for those who hide behind the cloak of secrecy to search their own conscience and review their own potential failings. However, it is beyond understanding and astonishing that not one of the state agencies sufficiently considered the associated risk and therefore questioned the wisdom of sending Khan unaccompanied to London.”

He also accused Learning Together of showing “seemingly scant regard for the fundamental safety of their staff, volunteers and attendees at the event at Fishmongers Hall”. He added: “Using Khan, in our view, as a ‘poster boy’ for their programme significantly clouded their judgment.

The head of the UK’s counter-terrorism police, Neil Basu, apologised to the victims’ families for policing failures.

He said: “The fact that, as the jury determined, there were omissions or failures in the management of the attacker, and in the sharing of information and guidance by the agencies responsible, is simply unacceptable, and I am so deeply sorry we weren’t better than this in November 2019.

“Managing the risk posed by terrorist offenders is an incredibly challenging job for all the agencies involved and the stark reality is that we can never guarantee that we will stop every attack, but I promise that we will do everything we can to try.”

The home secretary, Priti Patel, said: “It is important that the government and operational partners learn lessons to prevent further incidents like this, and we will also consider the inquest findings.”

The jury offered its “heartfelt condolences to the families of Saskia and Jack … The world lost two bright stars that dreadful day.”

In a statement read to the inquest, a spokesperson for the jury said: “We want to convey to families how seriously we have taken our collective responsibility, how important this is to us, how much your children matter.”

She also paid tribute to people who attended the event, including former and serving prisoners, who fought off Khan during the attack.

The coroner, Judge Mark Lucraft, will consider setting out further lessons from the case in a prevention of future deaths report in the coming months.

On Friday, Lucraft opened a separate inquest into Khan’s death.

Latest Stories

  • Top 10 moments in the Stanley Cup playoffs this week: Upsets, comebacks and a marathon man

    The first round of the playoffs has been thrilling, and here are some of the top moments from the past week of action.

  • Breaking down Alek Manoah's preposterous Blue Jays debut

    If what Alek Manoah showed in his MLB debut is a reflection of what comes next, the Blue Jays have found themselves a game changer.

  • Canadiens ticket prices through the roof as fans return to Bell Centre

    Fans are allowed back in the Bell Centre for Game 6 of the Canadiens' first-round series, but it costs an arm and a leg to get in.

  • Why did the Leafs save their worst performance for Game 5?

    The Toronto Maple Leafs blew another chance to advance&nbsp;in the postseason with their worst performance in Game 5 versus Montreal. Why didn't they show up?

  • Taylor Hall is providing the offensive balance the Bruins needed to flourish

    Taylor Hall no longer has to serve as the focal point of his team's offense and is bringing new life to Boston's once one-dimensional attack.

  • NBA playoff notebook: Breaking down the 4 types of postseason villains

    NBA playoff villains come in many different forms. Here is a look at who might fill the different roles as the 2021 postseason moves forward.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Vlad Jr. and the Jays shuffle off to Buffalo

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having a breakout year, significantly helped by a small Florida ballpark. What will happen when the Blue Jays relocate to Buffalo next week?

  • Alek Manoah's mom becomes a legend during son's electrifying Blue Jays debut

    Alek Manoah's first start was everything Blue Jays fans could've asked for, and his mom was rightfully fired up over her son's debut at Yankee Stadium.

  • Mahrez’s path from street football to the Champions League stage

    Manchester City’s multi-billion pound project is targeting the priceless crown of European champions, which could centre around a footballing path sparked by a father’s passion and a €160 train ticket.

  • Tim Tebow shows off his route running and ball skills in first video from Jaguars camp

    Can one Tim Tebow practice rep tell us anything about his success as a tight end in the NFL?

  • Champions League final preview: Manchester City vs Chelsea

    Manchester City are desperate to get their hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time, while Chelsea are hoping to win the competition for the first time since beating Bayern Munich in 2012.

  • '11 in a row': Chris Paul upset about losing another playoff game refereed by Scott Foster

    Chris Paul has been keeping count of how many playoff games he's lost with ref Scott Foster on the whistle.

  • Carey Price had to do his part after Canadiens finally came through with run support

    The Montreal Canadiens spotted Carey Price a lead, and he held it, which surely will keep the critics at bay for the time-being.

  • Nike drops Neymar after he refused to cooperate with sexual assault investigation

    Neymar now has two known sexual assault accusations against him.

  • Run It Back: Are the Clippers collapsing and will Chris Paul ever be healthy?

    It's deja vu for the Clippers in the NBA playoffs, and sadly for Chris Paul too, while Utah just can't stay clear of drama.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Is Jonathan Taylor worth the No. 3 pick in fantasy drafts?

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski explains why Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is definitely an early draft target.&nbsp;

  • NBA Finals betting: Bettors really like the MVP chances of Kevin Durant and James Harden

    Over 30% of the tickets at BetMGM have been wagered on either Durant or Harden.

  • Pulisic or Steffen? American Champions League winner awaits

    It has been 24 years since Jovan Kirovski became the first American player to earn a Champions League winner's medal. It is sure to happen for the second time on Saturday. In what will be a landmark occasion for the U.S. game, Manchester City and Chelsea will have American representation in their squads for the title match of club soccer’s biggest competition. Zack Steffen will almost certainly be on the bench for City, unless there’s a last-minute injury to first-choice goalkeeper Ederson Moraes, while Christian Pulisic has a good chance of starting for Chelsea. Pulisic, in particular, is on the threshold of history because no American has ever played in a Champions League final, much less started one. Kirovski didn't play a minute in the knockout stage during Borussia Dortmund’s run to the title in the 1996-97 season. Indeed, he wasn't on the roster for the final against Juventus, meaning his only minutes came via two substitute appearances in the group stage. A winner’s medal for Steffen would also come with something of an asterisk, given he has only played once for City in the Champions League this season — against Marseille in the final group game, when the team had already advanced. He kept a clean sheet, with City winning 3-0. Pulisic’s impact has been far more telling. Take the semifinals, for example, when he scored the crucial away goal in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg, dribbling around goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and finding the net through a mass of Madrid defenders. It was the first time an American had scored in a Champions League semifinal match. Then, in the second leg, it was another piece of individual skill from Pulisic, who again skipped past Courtois and then waited to deliver a pass from the byline, that set up the second goal — converted by Mason Mount — which sealed Chelsea’s spot in the final. The 22-year-old Pulisic has yet to explode in his injury-hit two years at Chelsea following a move from Borussia Dortmund for $73 million as the most expensive American player in soccer history, but the final three months of this season have been encouraging. Jürgen Klinsmann, who first called up Pulisic to the national team as United States coach, told The Associated Press that the Pennsylvania native has been learning to handle the pressure of playing for high-profile clubs. “He went through a huge learning curve, maturing process, which he's still in,” Klinsmann said, “and he worked under several different coaches, which gives you all different information. It doesn't mean that you're always on the same page, but you just try to take the best out of every relationship in every environment.” Pulisic recognizes that. “I’ve come very far,” Pulisic told CBS Sports ahead of the final. “There have been some real ups, also some times where I had some really difficult moments. I’m happy with the way I’m feeling.” Key to that is Pulisic trusting his body after a difficult first half of the season in which he was hampered by persistent hamstring injuries. He had hobbled off with the same injury during the FA Cup final loss to Arsenal in August and the club ended up devising a tailored training plan for him. Pulisic has only established himself as a regular — be that as a starter or a guaranteed impact sub — from March under Thomas Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard as manager in January. Pulisic’s numbers aren’t outstanding — he has four goals and set up three more in the Premier League this season — but then again few players at Chelsea have shone in attack under Tuchel, whose priority has been shoring up the defense and making the team hard to beat. The stats only tell half the story, though, when it comes to Pulisic, who plays a key role is causing chaos in a difficult-to-pick-up role between the lines of the opposition's midfield and defense. Chelsea's likely three strike force against City will be Timo Werner, Mason Mount and either Pulisic or Kai Havertz. Only Werner will play on the shoulder of City’s center backs, and even then he'll pick his moments because his tracking back and defensive work are just as important to Tuchel. Pulisic will likely only have small pockets of space to operate in against a hard-working City team that presses well, and his role will be to make things happen in the expected rare occasions that Chelsea get to hurt Pep Guardiola’s team. “I think he's now far more demanding in his game,” Klinsmann said. "He wants the ball continuously and he wants to put a stamp on the game with his presence on the field. And it's not very easy to do that at Chelsea because we all know how big the competition is there. “There's a rotation in place from the manager that, you know, brings people in and out. You come from the bench. You start a game and again maybe come from the bench. That is a huge learning curve because you still got to keep your spirit up.” Pulisic is an entertainer on the field, but he has said he doesn't care how Chelsea's players earn the win — just as long as they do. “It is great to watch entertaining, attacking and free-flowing football all the time," he said, “but when it gets to the end of the season, results matter.” An American winner will cap a breakthrough season in the Champions League for the United States, with a record 10 players from the country eligible for group-stage play. That included Weston McKennie at Juventus and Sergiño Dest at Barcelona, two of the biggest teams in Europe. They are sure to be looking on with pride, and no doubt a hint of jealousy, at Steffen and Pulisic this weekend. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Douglas And Ciarán Fahey, The Associated Press