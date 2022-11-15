Inquest hears drugs smuggled into eastern Ontario jail inside inmates' bodies, mail

TORONTO — A deputy superintendent at an eastern Ontario jail says drugsare smuggled into the facility inside the body cavities of inmates and in the mail they receive.

Dan Tremblay is testifying today at an inquest that is examining the circumstances of five drug-related deaths at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont., which occurred in separate incidents between October 2018 and April 2019.

Tremblay says inmates may ingest small amounts of packaged drugs or insert them rectally or into their pelvic region to bring them into the facility before secreting and distributing the drugs inside the jail.

He says some inmates are getting mail that has been soaked in drugs such as methamphetamine, fentanyl and oxycodone.

Tremblay says potent synthetic drugs are brought inside in small amounts, which makes detecting them through body scanners and other methods very difficult.

The inquest, which started hearing from witnesses on Monday, is expected to look at issues of drug overdoses at the correctional facility and consider strategies to prevent further deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.

