Inquest called into 2019 fatal police shooting of a man in Tecumseh

An inquest has been called into the fatal police shooting of a man in Tecumseh.

Derek Teskey, 48, was killed inside a house on Estate Park four years ago.

Three OPP officers were also injured in the encounter.

In a 2020 report released by the Ontario Special Investigations Unit, director Joseph Martino said it had determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe the officer who fired a shot during an altercation between Teskey and police committed a criminal offence.

Street view approaching the scene of a police-involved shooting in Tecumseh, Ont., June 15, 2019. (Bob Becken/CBC)

The inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act because police were involved in the death.

A jury will make recommendations to prevent further deaths, based on the circumstances of this case.

Details regarding the date and location will be provided at a later date when the information becomes available, according to Ontario's Ministry of the Solicitor General.