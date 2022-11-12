InPost S.A. (AMS:INPST) Looks Just Right With A 27% Price Jump

InPost S.A. (AMS:INPST) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 27% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 48% over that time.

Since its price has surged higher, InPost may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 28.6x, since almost half of all companies in the Netherlands have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, InPost has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like InPost's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 128%. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 59% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 42% per year as estimated by the eleven analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 5.3% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that InPost's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From InPost's P/E?

InPost's P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of InPost's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for InPost that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of InPost's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

