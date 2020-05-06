Inovio Investor Alert: Shareholder Recovery Lawsuit Deadline Approaching

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / Investors in Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) interested to serve as a lead plaintiff in a shareholder class action filed against the company have until May 12, 2020 to retain an attorney and file the necessary motion papers. There is no minimum number of shares required to be a class member and shareholders do not need to be lead plaintiff to recover as a class member. Shareholders who purchased at least $250,000 shares of INO stock between February 14, 2020 and March 9, 2020 and are interested in serving as a lead plaintiff are encouraged to contact the Thornton Law Firm LLP by visiting https://www.tenlaw.com/cases/INO. Shareholders may also contact the Thornton Law Firm at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3917. International investors may be included in the suit and are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their options.

Interested INO shareholders have until May 12, 2020 to apply to be lead plaintiff. The lawsuit alleges violations of the federal securities laws, and the class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. Investors need not take any action to remain a passive class member.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants capitalized on widespread COVID-19 fears by falsely claiming that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. had developed a vaccine for COVID-19. The suit alleges that on February 14, 2020, Inovio CEO J. Joseph Kim appeared on Fox Business News and stated that Inovio had developed a COVID-19 vaccine. It is alleged that two weeks later, following a well-publicized March 2, 2020 meeting with President Trump to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak, Defendant Kim again claimed that Inovio had developed a COVID-19 vaccine. The market allegedly responded favorably to Kim's statement, and Inovio's stock price more than quadrupled from $4.28 per share on February 28, 2020, and continued to increase in the following weeks, reaching an intra-day high of $19.36 on March 9, 2020.

The lawsuit alleges that Inovio had not developed a COVID-19 vaccine. The lawsuit states that on March 9, 2020, before trading commenced, Citron Research exposed Defendants' misstatements, calling for an SEC investigation into the Company's claim. In response, Inovio's stock price plummeted from its March 9 opening price of $18.72 per share to close at $9.83. The following day, March 10, 2020, Inovio's stock price fell from its $9.30 per share opening price to close at $5.70 per share.

