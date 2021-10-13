Inovatec to Showcase State-of-the-Art LOS and LMS Solutions at the Automotive Finance Summit in Las Vegas

Industry Leader Will Demonstrate How Its Cloud-based Offerings Automate and Expedite All Aspects of Loan Origination and Loan Management

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Inovatec Systems Corp., a provider of industry-leading cloud-based loan origination, management, and servicing solutions, will demonstrate its market-leading portfolio of loan origination and loan management technologies at the Auto Finance Summit. The event will take place October 27 to 29, 2021, at The Wynn Las Vegas resort. Inovatec will be at booth #334 on the exhibit floor.

Based in Burnaby, British Columbia, Inovatec offers cloud-based solutions that allow lenders to streamline and automate the cumbersome workflows and processes associated with loan origination and loan servicing. The company serves both direct and indirect lenders, who leverage Inovatec to improve and accelerate the loan decisioning, approval, and fulfillment processes, comply with regulatory mandates, lower operating costs, cross-sell ancillary products, and build brand loyalty.

Inovatec utilizes advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning innovations to maximize efficiency and accuracy, and ensure that every loan application is properly scored and processed. The company has built a reputation for delivering innovative, intelligent automation and a robust menu of capabilities, which can be customized to reflect each lender's business model and product offering. The solutions maximize productivity and accuracy, while streamlining the day-to-day workflows and operations involved in the complicated field of automotive finance.

As a provider of these sophisticated LOS and LMS technologies, Inovatec is a consultative business partner to lenders, creating efficiencies for credit analysts and underwriting teams, while allowing lenders to craft an integrated, customized overall experience for their users.

"We are eager to attend AFS and share our experiences in helping automobile lenders close more loans in a faster, more secure, and more efficient manner," said Vladimir Kovacevic, chief executive officer of Inovatec. "As lenders face increasing pressure from manufacturers and consumers to write loans at an unprecedented pace, solutions like ours become more important for ensuring that every loan application is properly handled according to the specific parameters and practices of each financial institution. We look forward to demonstrating our technology and sharing our expertise with the lenders attending AFS."

Story continues

In addition to exhibiting at the Auto Finance Summit, Inovatec is sponsoring two elements of the event. The first is the "New Administration, New Compliance: Regulatory Changes Amid Expiring COVID Moratoriums" session taking place on Thursday, October 28 at 4:00 p.m. Interested lenders and dealers can download Inovatec's exclusive white papers on risk and compliance here. Inovatec is also sponsor of the "Technology and Innovation" track on Friday morning, October 29, which will include presentations on automation and compliance, and other hot topics in the marketplace.

Inovatec invites lenders and dealers to experience their theme for the 2021 event, "Innovate with Us," by meeting with the company's sales team to discuss real-world use cases and best practices. To schedule a demo at the Inovatec booth, please click here.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation is committed to providing modern end-to-end solutions and improving outcomes for lenders in North America. As an industry-leading provider of cloud-based lending solutions, Inovatec's suite provides businesses with a flexible and intuitive platform. Inovatec's success-based pricing disrupts standard practice by allowing lenders to only pay for the transactions they book-an industry first.

About the Auto Finance Summit

The Auto Finance Summit is a premier event in the automotive lending industry, bringing together the best and brightest in the field. It has hosted participants from more than 1,400 companies, including the top 25 lenders and financial institutions of all sizes, providing the opportunity to learn and network with the who's who in auto finance.

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

610-737-2140

smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: Inovatec Systems





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/667934/Inovatec-to-Showcase-State-of-the-Art-LOS-and-LMS-Solutions-at-the-Automotive-Finance-Summit-in-Las-Vegas



