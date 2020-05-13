Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from the 2020 Annual And Special Meeting
TORONTO, May 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX:INO-UN.TO - News)
The REIT announced today that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular of the REIT dated March 24, 2020 were elected as trustees of the REIT at the annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 13, 2020. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:
Number of Units
Percentage of
Number of Units
Percentage of
Stéphane Amine
8,891,654
92.2%
747,757
7.8%
Daniel Argiros
9,598,521
99.6%
40,890
0.4%
Jean-Daniel Cohen
7,857,847
81.5%
1,781,564
18.5%
Jo-Ann Lempert
7,920,361
82.2%
1,719,050
17.8%
Michael Lagopoulos
7,897,592
81.9%
1,741,819
18.1%
Marc Manasterski
9,597,371
99.6%
42,040
0.4%
Michael Missaghie
9,606,471
99.7%
32,940
0.3%
Robert J. Picard
9,593,770
99.5%
45,641
0.5%
The resolution to re-appoint EY, LLP as the auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the trustees to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 99.8% of the votes, and the resolution to approve the Rights Plan was approved by 99.5% of the votes.
ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
