Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from the 2020 Annual And Special Meeting

TORONTO, May 13, 2020  

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (CNW Group/Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust)
The REIT announced today that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular of the REIT dated March 24, 2020 were elected as trustees of the REIT at the annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 13, 2020.  Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows: 


Number of Units
Voted For

Percentage of
Units Voted
For

Number of Units
Withheld from
Voting

Percentage of
Units
Withheld
from Voting

Stéphane Amine

8,891,654

92.2%

747,757

7.8%

Daniel Argiros

9,598,521

99.6%

40,890

0.4%

Jean-Daniel Cohen

7,857,847

81.5%

1,781,564

18.5%

Jo-Ann Lempert

7,920,361

82.2%

1,719,050

17.8%

Michael Lagopoulos

7,897,592

81.9%

1,741,819

18.1%

Marc Manasterski

9,597,371

99.6%

42,040

0.4%

Michael Missaghie

9,606,471

99.7%

32,940

0.3%

Robert J. Picard

9,593,770

99.5%

45,641

0.5%

The resolution to re-appoint EY, LLP as the auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the trustees to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 99.8% of the votes, and the resolution to approve the Rights Plan was approved by 99.5% of the votes.

ABOUT  INOVALIS REAL  ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria. 

