Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from the 2020 Annual And Special Meeting

TORONTO, May 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX:INO-UN.TO - News)

The REIT announced today that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular of the REIT dated March 24, 2020 were elected as trustees of the REIT at the annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 13, 2020. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:



from Voting Stéphane Amine 8,891,654 92.2% 747,757 7.8% Daniel Argiros 9,598,521 99.6% 40,890 0.4% Jean-Daniel Cohen 7,857,847 81.5% 1,781,564 18.5% Jo-Ann Lempert 7,920,361 82.2% 1,719,050 17.8% Michael Lagopoulos 7,897,592 81.9% 1,741,819 18.1% Marc Manasterski 9,597,371 99.6% 42,040 0.4% Michael Missaghie 9,606,471 99.7% 32,940 0.3% Robert J. Picard 9,593,770 99.5% 45,641 0.5%

The resolution to re-appoint EY, LLP as the auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the trustees to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 99.8% of the votes, and the resolution to approve the Rights Plan was approved by 99.5% of the votes.

ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

