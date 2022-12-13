Inoue vs Butler LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

George Flood
·7 min read
The odds are stacked against Britain’s Paul Butler as he battles the fearsome Naoya Inoue in Japan today. Tokyo’s Ariake Arena is the setting as we wait to crown the first undisputed men’s bantamweight champion boxing has seen in the four-belt era. Most people believe the fight to be an obvious foregone conclusion, owing to the prowess of a formidable pound-for-pound great known as ‘The Monster’.

The undefeated Inoue is a three-division world champion who currently holds the WBA, IBF, WBC and The Ring belts at 118lbs, boasting 20 knockouts from 23 professional fights, including a devastating early stoppage of Nonito Donaire in their summer rematch. He now just needs the WBO title to complete a full set before moving up in weight, bringing Butler firmly into his sights.

The Cheshire fighter is in his second world title reign after being promoted to full champion earlier this year after John Riel Casimero was stripped, having initially won the interim gold after outpointing Jonas Sultan in Liverpool in April. Takuma Inoue, Satoshi Shimizu, Andy Hiraoka and Yoshiki Takei all feature on today’s undercard, along with another Briton in 2020 Olympian Peter McGrail. Follow today’s action from Japan LIVE below!

Inoue vs Butler latest news

  • Venue: Ariake Arena, Tokyo

  • Start time: Main event approx 11am GMT

  • How to watch: No live TV coverage in UK

  • British Olympian McGrail fights on undercard

  • Main event prediction: Inoue wins with early stoppage

Takei vs Tarimo

08:47 , George Flood

An explosive opening between Takei and Tarimo, with no shortage of early fireworks.

Takei was cut in the first round pretty badly by an unfortunate clash of heads.

Tarimo certainly not willing to be pushed around here.

Takei vs Tarimo

08:42 , George Flood

The undercard is progressing in Tokyo, with Yoshiki Takei now in the ring for the second bout of the day.

The undefeated ex-kickboxer, currently 5-0, is defending his OPBF super-bantamweight title against former IBF International and IBO Inter-Continental super-featherweight champion Bruno Tarimo, the Tanzanian who fights out of Australia.

UK fight fans will best know Tarimo for being outpointed by Zelfa Barrett in Manchester in his last fight 12 months ago.

Fearless Butler not afraid of Inoue challenge

08:34 , George Flood

Butler isn’t being given a glimmer of hope by anyone in today’s main event as at least a 25/1 underdog, with good reason given Inoue’s status as among the very best boxers on the planet and one of the sport’s hardest hitters.

However, the fearless WBO champion insists he will not be intimidated by the reputation, insisting he can win the fight if it goes beyond the sixth round after completing the best training camp of his long career.

Butler does not want to afford Inoue too much respect and has even made comparisons to Buster Douglas’ incredible shock win over then undefeated and undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson - the greatest upset in boxing history that took place in Tokyo 32 years ago.

“He’s a man - he’s a man with two arms and legs,” Butler told AFP.

“What he does in the ring is what he does, but I fear no one. It’s a thing I’m looking forward to, getting in there and challenging myself.

“It’s a massive achievement so it would mean a lot.

“It would mean a lot to do it in front of my fans who have all travelled to Japan. It would be a great accomplishment.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Takuma Inoue stops Bornea in eighth round

08:18 , George Flood

Bornea’s brave resistance finally ends in the eighth after he takes a spiteful left hook to the body.

A complete mismatch from the outset and a dominant display from Takuma, who moves to 17-1.

A perfect start to what is likely to be a historic night for the Inoue family.

Inoue vs Bornea

08:12 , George Flood

Takuma Inoue is absolutely dominating Bornea still through seven rounds in today’s opening bout.

Bornea’s face is bloodied and bruised and he’s taken so much punishment, but he refuses to give up.

Undercard action underway

08:06 , George Flood

We are underway in this morning’s undercard, and so far it’s been a devastating performance from Naoya’s younger brother Takuma Inoue.

He is blasting through the completely overwhelmed Jake Bornea, dealing out some enormous punishment in their featherweight battle.

Takuma is a former WBC interim bantamweight champion who challenged unsuccessfully for the full title against France’s Nordine Oubaali back in 2019.

He has held plenty of lower belts at super-fly, bantam and super-bantam, meanwhile.

Fight card in full

07:59 , George Flood

Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler

Peter McGrail vs Hironori Miyake

Yoshiki Takei vs Bruno Tarimo

Andy Hiraoka vs Min Ho Jung

Satoshi Shimizu vs Landy Cris Leon

Takuma Inoue vs Jake Bornea

Inoue vs Butler prediction

07:59 , George Flood

Butler deserves a lot of credit for taking this on, as it is frankly a hopeless task that will surely result in an emphatic early knockout defeat.

The man from Ellesmere Port confidently claims if he has not been stopped inside six rounds, then he will go on to win, believing Donaire showed the blueprint for getting at Inoue in their gruelling first battle by showing him zero respect before coming up short on the cards.

But the chances of a one-sided bout advancing that far seem minute at best, with Inoue fully deserving of his fearsome reputation as a brutal knockout king.

Another vicious KO on home soil is surely on the cards here, the only question is how quickly will it come? We’ll go for round three, which might be very generous.

(AP)

British Olympian McGrail fights on undercard

07:57 , George Flood

Today’s undercard features 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Peter McGrail from Liverpool, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics for Great Britain.

He meets Hironori Miyake in only his sixth professional contest and fourth in 2022, having retired Alexander Espinoza in his home city in October.

Elsewhere, Naoya’s younger brother Takuma, a regular fixture on his sibling’s undercards, is in action against Jake Bornea of the Philippines, while Satoshi Shimizu defends his OPBF featherweight title against ‘Cinderella Man’ Landy Cris Leon.

Andy Hiraoka puts his WBO Asia Pacific super-lightweight title on the line against Min Ho Jung, while Yoshiki Takei will look to retain his OBPF super-bantamweight title against Tanzanian challenger Bruno Tarimo.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Inoue vs Butler

07:51 , George Flood

In the United States, Inoue vs Butler is being broadcast live on ESPN+, while it is being shown by dTV, Amazon Prime Video and Hikari TV in Japan.

There is sadly no live television coverage scheduled in the UK, while in Australia it is being shown courtesy of subscription service Kayo.

In the UK and Ireland, promoters Top Rank streamed Inoue’s rematch with Donaire in June live and for free online on their official YouTube page, but there has been no such announcement this time.

Inoue vs Butler start time

07:50 , George Flood

It seems like the action is going to start much earlier than originally anticipated this morning.

The undercard will be underway momentarily, with promoters Top Rank predicting that the main event will take place at around 11am GMT.

Welcome to Inoue vs Butler live coverage

07:45 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler!

For fight fans in the UK, it’s a midweek morning treat as we seek to crown the first undisputed men’s bantamweight champion of boxing’s four-belt era.

It is a truly mammoth task facing Britain’s Butler at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo today, with few giving him a prayer of competing with an undefeated pound-for-pound knockout artist they call ‘The Monster’.

Inoue - 23-0 with 20 KOs - added the WBC belt to his WBA, IBF and The Ring titles with an emphatic rematch knockout of Nonito Donaire in June, and he now just needs the WBO gold to complete his 118lbs set before no doubt moving on and up to greater challenges.

Butler is currently the man in possession of that belt, having beaten Jonas Sultan in Liverpool in April for the interim title and then been upgraded to full champion after the stripping of John Riel Casimero.

It is a hugely daunting prospect for the experienced fighter from Ellesmere Port, currently in his second title reign, but he does not seem at all daunted by attempts to pull off one of the greatest shocks seen inside a boxing ring anywhere for many years.

Stay tuned to Standard Sport for live updates of today’s card from Japan.

(AFP via Getty Images)

