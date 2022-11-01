Inotiv, Inc. to Participate in November Investor Conferences

Inotiv, Inc.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (Nasdaq: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, announced today that Robert Leasure Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Beth Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of November:



Furey Research Partners Hidden Gems Conference (Virtual)

One-on-one meetings: November 7 & 8

Fireside Chat: November 7 at 11:15 am ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (London)

One-on-one meetings: November 15 & 16

Presentation Date & Time: November 15 at 3:15 pm GMT / 10:15 am EST

A webcast of this presentation will be accessible at: https://www.inotivco.com/investors/investor-information/

Craig-Hallum Alpha-Select Conference (New York, NY)

One-on-one meetings: November 17



A copy of the presentation slides to be used at these events will be posted under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s web site at https://www.inotivco.com/



About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical R&D projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: https://www.inotivco.com/.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, governmental regulations, inspections and investigations, the impact of site closures and consolidations, expansion and related efforts, and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact Investor Relations Inotiv, Inc. The Equity Group Inc. Beth A. Taylor, Chief Financial Officer Devin Sullivan (765) 497-8381 (212) 836-9608 btaylor@inotivco.com dsullivan@equityny.com David Shayne (212) 836-9628 dshayne@equityny.com







