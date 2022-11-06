‘An inordinate impact’: climate crisis leaves its footprint on trail running

Joanna Khan
·6 min read

More than 5,000 people lined up for Ultra-Trail Australia (UTA) on the last weekend in October, making it the largest trail running event in the country and, according to the race organisers, the second-largest in the world. But the multi-day event, which includes 50km and 100km ultramarathons, nearly didn’t go ahead because of the sport’s vulnerability to extreme weather and climate change.

UTA, which is owned by Ironman, was postponed in May after heavy rain, and the lead-up to the October event was again hampered by severe wet weather. The 50km and 100km courses were altered from sweeping loops through the Megalong valley in the Blue Mountains to mostly out-and-back routes with more road running.

The UTA race director, Nick Christopher, says it was “a mission” to get October’s race ready, with the final courses locked in less than a month before the event. “It takes a very calculated approach to understand which trails have the capacity to withstand the runners and the rain, as well as which ones you might need to avoid,” he says.

Related: Five reasons to start trail running

Extreme weather and climate change are also affecting the industry at bigger scales. Paul Ashton, the director of another race company, Running Wild, says the window for alpine trail running in Australia is getting smaller, and riskier, every year. “Climate change is having an inordinate impact,” he says.

Ashton’s Mount Buller race used to be held in February, but too many days of extreme heat at that time of year forced it back to April. “Now I don’t do any runs basically between mid-December and early March because of the risk of bushfires,” he says. “But now you get floods and road slips and snowstorms in November. And March and April are fine.”

At the end of last month La Niña took its toll as Ashton rescheduled another alpine trail run from later this month to April 2023, because of landslips in Falls Creek after heavy rain. Last week ski resorts were blanketed in snow after an unseasonable cold snap across the country’s south-east, just as places like Mount Buller were preparing to open their summer trails to mountain bikers and walkers.

Severe weather events don’t just wreak havoc with the running calendar, they also often impact the long-term viability of walking and running trails in the landscape. “Climate change is going to be significant, especially once we get El Niño back, and the drying out and the threat of bushfires,” Ashton says.

Victorian runner Ben Clark, 45, ran his seventh UTA 100km this year, and says the trail community has seen what happens when races go wrong. One of the most high-profile race tragedies occurred in 2011 when several runners were caught in a bushfire during an ultrarunning race in the Kimberley. Turia Pitt suffered burns to 60% of her body and supreme court action against the race organisers ended in an out-of-court settlement. Last year 21 runners died in Gansu, China when extreme weather hit an ultramarathon.

While some people expressed disappointment at the changes to this year’s UTA event, others understood the need. “They make the changes to keep us safe and allow us to go out and do the run,” Clark says. “While there’s no incidents, we’ve got more chance of these events continuing to happen.”

Despite trouble with an injury Clark finished UTA in less than 13 hours, and it was the bushfire-affected landscape that stood out on the new route. “It was very exposed, and unfortunately lots of black trees to look at,” he says. “We were just out in the sun and that part of it was unpleasant.”

But the course also offered some nice surprises. “The waratahs were out in bloom, explosions of red all over the place,” Clark says. “That was very cool, not something we would ever get to see on a normal year.”

Christopher acknowledges UTA “this year wasn’t the cleanest run”. “But when you talk to people that ran the race afterwards, the excitement and joy, and the new challenge that was presented to them definitely outweighs a little bit of a wait to get that information,” he says.

Trail running events have rapidly expanded in the last decade – from less than 10 events to more than 300 in 2022, most with multiple distances on offer from 1km to more than 300km. Tour De Trails director and tourism consultant, Chris Ord, says the sport’s growth spurt has been fuelled by people’s desire to be outdoors and a low barrier to entry.

“You don’t need to spend a lot of money,” he says. “And you’ve got a low skill threshold. At the very core of trail running is this idea of a return to nature. You get the mental health benefits of being in nature and being active at the same time. That is a very addictive thing … Generally once you’re in, you’re just absolutely hooked on trial running.”

Ord says technology improvements have also encouraged people to try trail running. “You can jump online and there’ll be a Facebook group that covers the region you’re trying to run in,” he says. “There’ll be a million different mapping applications … you’ve got all this access to information.”

Related: My Alpine trail running adventure holiday in Switzerland

The Victorian Ultra Runners group, of which Clark is a member, has almost 3,000 active members on Facebook, where people share tips about local routes and training, and swap stories from events. Clark started trail running in 2012 and remembers the humble beginnings.

“In those first few years, you’d turn up for a race and you pretty much know everyone who was there,” he says. “Whereas now you turn up and you may not know anyone. After getting “wet, muddy and filthy” on his first trail run Clark made the switch from road running.

“I just had an absolute blast and thought, ‘Oh, this is brilliant. Where else can you run around in the mud and it’s socially acceptable?’ And then it just kind of snowballed from there.”

And so did the sport in Australia. Trail running is running on any natural unpaved surface, usually on bushwalking tracks and often with a good dose of steep hills. When Ashton started Running Wild in 2000 his races had about 10 runners each, they now average 200 runners an event.

Ord says trail running has “an alchemy that I just don’t think exists in pretty much any other sort of pursuit”. “I guess maybe bushwalking. If you magnify the benefits and fun of bushwalking – that’s trail running.”

The flip side of the climate challenge is that because people take part in the sport to be in nature, Ord says more become advocates for the environment. “Trail running is one of the jigsaw pieces that gets people out to see it, experience it, love it, value it, fight for it.”

Latest Stories

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Mitchell Miller signing proves hockey has learned nothing

    It has again been made clear that hockey has learned nothing, and that the insidious and toxic culture of the game persists.

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — The New Jersey Devils are rolling with rookie right-winger Fabian Zetterlund being the latest to take a turn in the spotlight. Zetterlund capped off his first career two-goal game with the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. After letting a 3-1 first period lead slip away, the Devils got a four-on-three in overtime when Elias Lindholm was penalized for interference and they took full advantage with Zetterl

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Raptors' O.G. Anunoby has been a monster on defence this season

    Amit Mann breaks down O.G. Anunoby's impressive defensive start to the season as an isolation and team defender and how he helps kickstart the Raptors' offence.

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • This Kilbride teen swam the 50m butterfly faster than Michael Phelps and has his eyes on the future

    A Kilbride teenager has swum the 50-metre butterfly race faster than any Canadian in his age group has done before — even outpacing prolific Olympic champion Michael Phelps when he was in the same age group. Chris Weeks, 17, who swims with the Mount Pearl Marlins, swam in the FINA World Cup in Toronto last weekend, securing a time of 23.91 seconds. The time is an unofficial Canadian record; the race can't be officially tracked since the 50-metre butterfly is not an Olympic discipline. For compar

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e