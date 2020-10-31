Innu Nation renews call for Trimper's resignation in letter to premier

Members of the Innu Nation are continuing their call for the removal of Lake Melville MHA Perry Trimper following what they say are multiple instances of racism over the last year.

In a letter sent to Premier Andrew Furey Friday, Deputy Grand Chief Mary Ann Nui said the Innu Nation expressed "extreme disappointment" in the premier, who has said he will not remove Trimper from his caucus.

"Systemic racism causes great harm and where harm has occurred and no action is not taken, it is perpetuated," Nui wrote.

"Individuals in positions of power and authority most particularly need to be held accountable, as without that accountability, it creates conditions within our government and social institutions that lead to the normalization of racism and that it is acceptable."

View photos CBC More

Last week, Trimper said homeless people in Happy Valley-Goose Bay were "choosing" a risky lifestyle in the wake of a video showing a homeless Inuk man being thrown to the ground by a town enforcement officer during an arrest.

He has since apologized for his remarks and withdrawn his name from reelection, but will remain as the MHA for Lake Melville until the next election.

Trimper also resigned as the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment in September 2019 in which he complained with a colleague on a voicemail that the Innu were playing "the race card."





"Not removing him from caucus sends a clear message to those who support Mr. Trimper's views that his actions are excusable," the letter reads.

"We ask you once again to please consider his immediate removal from caucus. We can only hope then that he will do the right thing and also resign as MHA for the Lake Melville District."

View photos Mark Quinn/CBC More

In a statement to CBC News, Furey said he had "a very good conversation" with Innu Nation Grand Chief Etienne Rich on Tuesday, and looks forward to working with the Innu Nation.

He also plans to make his first trip to Labrador as premier in the coming weeks.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador