Innovative MedTech Adds OTC Pharma Discounts to Its Loyalty Program

Innovative MedTech, Inc.
·3 min read

Innovative MedTech to Provide Customers with Discounts

BLUE ISLAND, Ill., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, today announced that its RX Vitality digital healthcare wallet is being designed to offer 20%-75% pharmaceutical discounts at 65,000 pharmacies across the United States, including Walgreens and CVS. In addition, we plan to offer health and wellness discounts at 500+ online merchants, as well as earning points on our Loyalty Program.

The increasing costs of OTC drugs is a major concern for many Americans, and with retail pricing continuing to increase, many medications can be potentially unaffordable.

“Our mission is to widely broaden the access to affordable care. TruCash has really provided us with some great potential benefits for our customers. By adding OTC pharmaceutical discounts to our list of other benefits, we believe that we will be tapping into a need for Americans and providing an effective tool for reducing their long term healthcare costs”, said Michael Friedman, President & CEO of the Company.

Once implemented and live, the Company’s digital healthcare wallet will be able to be accessed by customers via mobile wallet on both the Apple and Android App Stores. The Company intends to have a physical healthcare card as well.

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is a provider of health and wellness services, and has two divisions: RX Vitality digital wallet and health care app under development, and its wholly owned subsidiary SarahCare, an adult day care center franchisor with 2 corporate owned centers and 26 franchise locations across the United States. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs daily to nursing care and salon services. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com, and https://sarahcare.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and are subject to change at any time. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. These and other important factors may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or plans expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media inquiries:

Michael Friedman
708-925-9424
ir@innovativemedtechinc.com


