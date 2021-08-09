Innovative Financial Services Marketer Ken Murray Joins Chief Outsiders’ Team of Fractional Chief Marketing Officers

Murray works with B2B and B2C financial services and other companies to build enterprise value and accelerate growth

NEENAH, WI, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ken Murray – a marketing and digital leader with more than 20 years of experience leading successful go-to-market strategies for financial services companies – has joined Chief Outsiders, a national pioneer in the fractional “Executives-as-a-Service” concept. Murray is available immediately for engagements with companies that wish to accelerate their go-to-market strategies by employing a fractional Chief Marketing Officer.

Ken Murray combines deep knowledge and experience in digital, analytics and insights, marketing automation, advertising, and brand management, leading to significant gains in customer acquisition, retention, efficiency and profitability.

Murray was the first Chief Marketing Officer at J.G. Wentworth, where he doubled revenue in two years, while slashing inbound lead expenses by 64 percent and creating an iconic brand through ground-breaking creative. More recently, as VP of Marketing, Digital and Customer Experience for Jewelers Mutual Group, he drove significant gains in new business growth and retention, while raising brand awareness by 44% and reducing customer acquisition costs.

Murray also held marketing leadership roles at MBNA, Farmers Insurance and BFS Capital, and is known for his expertise in cultivating world-class marketing and digital teams, with past direct reports enjoying leadership positions at Hulu, Vanguard, Starbucks, and Google.

“Ken builds enterprise value by creating new channels, discovering new segments, driving innovative creative, and streamlining processes,” said David Vroom, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ Midwest Team.

Murray earned his MBA at the University of Florida, and holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 80 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,200 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past seven years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

