Innovative Artists Hires A3’s Marc Kamler & Derek Blum To Bolster Unscripted Team

Innovative Artists, the agency that represents the likes of Amanda Seyfried and Elsbeth star Carrie Preston, is bolstering its unscripted division.

The company has hired two former A3 agents; Marc Kamler and Derek Blum.

More from Deadline

This comes after Gersh acquired the alternative and digital divisions of A3 Artists Agency, a move that saw 25 agents move over across both units.

Kamler joins as Head of Unscripted Packaging, a similar role that he had at A3. He reps the creative and business interests of a number of production companies, producers, and talent. He spent three years at A3 as a partner, having joined in 2020 from APA, where he was also a partner. He started his career at the Broder Webb Chervin Silbermann Agency, which was later acquired by ICM.

Derek Blum joins the company as an Unscripted Agent, also coming from A3 where he spent the last 6 years. He began his career at UTA before moving to Paradigm, APA and then A3 Artists Agency. His focus is staffing and representing top unscripted showrunners as well as packaging and representing select on-camera talent.

The pair join Nicole Zien, who joined the agency last summer; she had previously worked at Vital Artists, having previously been a development executive and executive producer.

The unscripted department will continue to be led by Rabih Gholam, Head of Alternative and Unscripted department, who also works closely with the agency’s Head of Broadcast and Hosting Babette Perry.

“I’m proud of the success of our Alternative and Unscripted department over these last several years and am thrilled that we’ve now added three experienced agents with robust client lists and industry wide respect to the agency. Emerging strongly from last year’s strikes, I am excited to see Innovative’s expansion in many areas, particularly our Alternative and Unscripted department, which brings with it greater opportunity for both our clients and for Innovative,” said Innovative Artists President Scott Harris.

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.