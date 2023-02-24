Innovations In Quantum Sensing, Wearable Sensors, Anode-free Lithium Batteries & Real-time Body Health Monitoring: Featuring Novel Super-Radiant Spin Amplifiers and More

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations In Quantum Sensing, Wearable Sensors, Anode-free Lithium Batteries & Real-time Body Health Monitoring" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This edition of the Inside R&D TOE features information on the use of novel super-radiant spin amplifiers for enhanced quantum sensing used for measuring magnetic fields in navigation. The TOE also covers innovations based on the use of flexible electronic strain sensors for real-time monitoring of tumor regression.

The other focal point of the TOE is the development of miniaturized lab-on-a-chip for real-time chemical analysis of liquid concentrations in the pharmaceutical industry. The TOE additionally provides insights on sensor fabrication based on 3-D printing technology for industrial, medical, & robotic applications and the use of high-capacity and stable anode-free lithium batteries for long range electric vehicles. The TOE provides latest innovations in the use of flexible wearable sensors for complete body health monitoring, bioartificial heart left ventricle models to study the cardiac pathological conditions, and the use of highly compressed silicon nanowires for, biomedical and semiconductor applications.



Inside R&D Technology Opportunity Engine covers global innovations in virtually all technology areas. We provide intelligence and insights on innovations spanning a wide variety of industry areas, including automation, electronics, sensors, information and communication technologies, manufacturing, health, wellness, medical devices, pharma, biotechnology, materials, coatings, renewable fuels, automotive, power systems, sustainable energy solutions and innovations that contribute to a cleaner and greener environment.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Innovations in Quantum Sensing, Anode-free Lithium Batteries & Real-time Body Health Monitoring

Dissipative Superradiant Spin Amplifier for Enhanced Quantum Sensing

Sensors Monitoring Nitric Oxide to Sniff Out Possible Signals of Osteoarthritis

Flexible Electronic Strain Sensor for Real-time Monitoring of Tumor Regression

Value Proposition of FAST

Miniaturized Lab-on-a-Chip for Real-time Chemical Analysis of Liquids

Value Proposition of the Miniaturized Chip

3D Printing based Sensor Fabrication for Medical and Robotic Applications

KTH-Value Proposition

Flexible Wearable Sensor for Body Health Monitoring

Shinshu University-Value Proposition

High-capacity, and Stable Anode-free Lithium Batteries for Long-range Electric Vehicles

POSTECH's Value Proposition

Highly Compressed Silicon Nanowires (SiNWs) for Semiconductor Application

Northeastern University's Value Proposition

Dextran-based, Enzyme-coated Nanoparticles to Diffuse Bacterial Biofilm

BIST's Value Proposition

Organ-on-chip Heart Chamber Model to Study Impact of Cardiac Conditions

BU's Value Proposition

Bioartificial Heart Left Ventricle Model to Study the Cardiac Pathological Conditions

UofT-Value Proposition

Nanoparticles Functionalized and 3D printed Fiber Scaffold as Artificial Heart Valve

TUM-Value Proposition

Key Contacts

Story continues

2. Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations--Explanation

Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





BIST

BU

KTH

Northeastern University

POSTECH

Shinshu University

TUM

UofT





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfbdik

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



