Innovations In Quantum Sensing, Wearable Sensors, Anode-free Lithium Batteries & Real-time Body Health Monitoring: Featuring Novel Super-Radiant Spin Amplifiers and More

·3 min read
Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations In Quantum Sensing, Wearable Sensors, Anode-free Lithium Batteries & Real-time Body Health Monitoring" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Inside R&D TOE features information on the use of novel super-radiant spin amplifiers for enhanced quantum sensing used for measuring magnetic fields in navigation. The TOE also covers innovations based on the use of flexible electronic strain sensors for real-time monitoring of tumor regression.

The other focal point of the TOE is the development of miniaturized lab-on-a-chip for real-time chemical analysis of liquid concentrations in the pharmaceutical industry. The TOE additionally provides insights on sensor fabrication based on 3-D printing technology for industrial, medical, & robotic applications and the use of high-capacity and stable anode-free lithium batteries for long range electric vehicles. The TOE provides latest innovations in the use of flexible wearable sensors for complete body health monitoring, bioartificial heart left ventricle models to study the cardiac pathological conditions, and the use of highly compressed silicon nanowires for, biomedical and semiconductor applications.

Inside R&D Technology Opportunity Engine covers global innovations in virtually all technology areas. We provide intelligence and insights on innovations spanning a wide variety of industry areas, including automation, electronics, sensors, information and communication technologies, manufacturing, health, wellness, medical devices, pharma, biotechnology, materials, coatings, renewable fuels, automotive, power systems, sustainable energy solutions and innovations that contribute to a cleaner and greener environment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Quantum Sensing, Anode-free Lithium Batteries & Real-time Body Health Monitoring

  • Dissipative Superradiant Spin Amplifier for Enhanced Quantum Sensing

  • Sensors Monitoring Nitric Oxide to Sniff Out Possible Signals of Osteoarthritis

  • Flexible Electronic Strain Sensor for Real-time Monitoring of Tumor Regression

  • Value Proposition of FAST

  • Miniaturized Lab-on-a-Chip for Real-time Chemical Analysis of Liquids

  • Value Proposition of the Miniaturized Chip

  • 3D Printing based Sensor Fabrication for Medical and Robotic Applications

  • KTH-Value Proposition

  • Flexible Wearable Sensor for Body Health Monitoring

  • Shinshu University-Value Proposition

  • High-capacity, and Stable Anode-free Lithium Batteries for Long-range Electric Vehicles

  • POSTECH's Value Proposition

  • Highly Compressed Silicon Nanowires (SiNWs) for Semiconductor Application

  • Northeastern University's Value Proposition

  • Dextran-based, Enzyme-coated Nanoparticles to Diffuse Bacterial Biofilm

  • BIST's Value Proposition

  • Organ-on-chip Heart Chamber Model to Study Impact of Cardiac Conditions

  • BU's Value Proposition

  • Bioartificial Heart Left Ventricle Model to Study the Cardiac Pathological Conditions

  • UofT-Value Proposition

  • Nanoparticles Functionalized and 3D printed Fiber Scaffold as Artificial Heart Valve

  • TUM-Value Proposition

  • Key Contacts

2. Appendix

  • Criteria for Rating of Innovations--Explanation

  • Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • BIST

  • BU

  • KTH

  • Northeastern University

  • POSTECH

  • Shinshu University

  • TUM

  • UofT



