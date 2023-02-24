Innovations In Quantum Sensing, Wearable Sensors, Anode-free Lithium Batteries & Real-time Body Health Monitoring: Featuring Novel Super-Radiant Spin Amplifiers and More
This edition of the Inside R&D TOE features information on the use of novel super-radiant spin amplifiers for enhanced quantum sensing used for measuring magnetic fields in navigation. The TOE also covers innovations based on the use of flexible electronic strain sensors for real-time monitoring of tumor regression.
The other focal point of the TOE is the development of miniaturized lab-on-a-chip for real-time chemical analysis of liquid concentrations in the pharmaceutical industry. The TOE additionally provides insights on sensor fabrication based on 3-D printing technology for industrial, medical, & robotic applications and the use of high-capacity and stable anode-free lithium batteries for long range electric vehicles. The TOE provides latest innovations in the use of flexible wearable sensors for complete body health monitoring, bioartificial heart left ventricle models to study the cardiac pathological conditions, and the use of highly compressed silicon nanowires for, biomedical and semiconductor applications.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Quantum Sensing, Anode-free Lithium Batteries & Real-time Body Health Monitoring
Dissipative Superradiant Spin Amplifier for Enhanced Quantum Sensing
Sensors Monitoring Nitric Oxide to Sniff Out Possible Signals of Osteoarthritis
Flexible Electronic Strain Sensor for Real-time Monitoring of Tumor Regression
Value Proposition of FAST
Miniaturized Lab-on-a-Chip for Real-time Chemical Analysis of Liquids
Value Proposition of the Miniaturized Chip
3D Printing based Sensor Fabrication for Medical and Robotic Applications
KTH-Value Proposition
Flexible Wearable Sensor for Body Health Monitoring
Shinshu University-Value Proposition
High-capacity, and Stable Anode-free Lithium Batteries for Long-range Electric Vehicles
POSTECH's Value Proposition
Highly Compressed Silicon Nanowires (SiNWs) for Semiconductor Application
Northeastern University's Value Proposition
Dextran-based, Enzyme-coated Nanoparticles to Diffuse Bacterial Biofilm
BIST's Value Proposition
Organ-on-chip Heart Chamber Model to Study Impact of Cardiac Conditions
BU's Value Proposition
Bioartificial Heart Left Ventricle Model to Study the Cardiac Pathological Conditions
UofT-Value Proposition
Nanoparticles Functionalized and 3D printed Fiber Scaffold as Artificial Heart Valve
TUM-Value Proposition
Key Contacts
2. Appendix
Criteria for Rating of Innovations--Explanation
Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
BIST
BU
KTH
Northeastern University
POSTECH
Shinshu University
TUM
UofT
