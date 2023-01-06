How innovation with tapped penalties has become rugby's latest trend

Andy Christie finishes off a pre-planned move for Saracens from a tapped penalty - GETTY IMAGES

Shortly before half-time on Sunday afternoon at Franklin's Gardens, between the second and third of the six tries that Northampton Saints plundered in a 46-17 thrashing of Harlequins, came a moment that jarred with the rest of the hosts’ performance.

From a penalty five metres out, Alex Waller stood over the ball. Luke Pearce, the referee, warned close support players about forming a flying wedge, meaning that they could not bind onto the carrier. With that in mind, Waller tapped and trucked at the line.

Across the rest of the game, Saints moved the ball intrepidly and tormented their weary opponents. Here, they paid for their directness. Two tacklers, Tom Lawday and Archie White, went low. A third, Alex Dombrandt, targeted the ball. He absorbed the weight of Waller and fell backwards into the dead-ball area:

Previously, in this scenario Northampton would have a five-metre scrum. Because of relatively new laws introduced at the beginning of last season, Harlequins would have a goal-line drop-out. Saints would be around 40 metres worse off.

This change will have contributed to a recent spate of penalty moves that have aimed to create close-range mis-matches – and avoid carriers becoming enveloped by defenders – with deception and intricacy. Last weekend, some 24 hours before Waller was held up by Dombrandt, Saracens had joined in to spark their win over Exeter Chiefs.

The sequence actually begins with Craig Maxwell-Keys offering a choice to Owen Farrell. Saracens can either restart with a breakdown penalty underneath the posts or one closer to the touchline for a lineout offence:

Farrell appears to turn to Mako Vunipola before Jamie George nods in agreement at what has been proposed. They leave the shadow of Exeter’s posts and head out wide:

After shaping to dink into the corner for a lineout, Farrell hands the ball to Mako Vunipola and Saracens adopt a very deliberate shape. Mako Vunipola is over the ball, flanked by Marco Riccioni and Maro Itoje. Behind them is Jackson Wray. Beyond that is a second three-man arrowhead comprising Jamie George, Billy Vunipola and Nick Isiekwe. The key man is Andy Christie.

Saracens are posing a direct threat with Mako Vunipola’s pod, then a slightly wider threat with Billy Vunipola and Isiekwe as a live option for a tip-on pass, but Christie’s off-the-ball movement brings in one more concealed runner. Note the starting positions of Joe Simmonds and Henry Slade in Exeter’s defensive line:

Saracens build their attack from a tapped penalty

In a pattern that resembles the phase shape that one might see in open play, with Christie taking the place of a deeper distributor, two passes create enough space to score. Mako Vunipola’s pass to Billy Vunipola bypasses a bunched group of Exeter defenders and then a second pull-back, behind Isiekwe, allows Christie to curve into a hole because Joe Simmonds bites onto Isiekwe. Watch the whole thing again:

Afterwards, Saracens head coach Joe Shaw would not take any credit for the choreography.

“I’ll be honest with you, Mark McCall’s been going on for ages about us having something up our sleeve,” said the Saracens head coach. “He’ll hate me saying he should get the credit but, basically, he came in on Monday, said ‘this is what you’re doing’. And it worked, so who knows what is going to come next week.”

Now, imitation is the highest form of flattery and you will often hear it said, to bastardise a Mark Twain quote, that there are no new ideas in rugby union – only old ones that go through a kaleidoscope and come back into fashion with fancy names. Leinster will have recognised Saracens’ exploits.

In their comprehensive win over Racing 92 last month, Josh van der Flier stretched over after running the Christie angle. Caelan Doris is the pivot, with the only obvious difference being that he turns his body in a different direction to Billy Vunipola. The overarching aim, to get outside a bunched goal-line defence, is the same:

There seems to be a chain here and the Bulls should be asking for royalties. Their try against Edinburgh at the start of this season seems to have been the catalyst for this two-wave move:

Benetton in Italy have been another side to adopt a similar tactic, while Leicester benefited from it on the big stage of last season's Premiership final, once again borrowing an idea from the Bulls to great effect in the build-up to Jasper Wiese's try.

Richard Wigglesworth, now Leicester's interim head coach but previously the club's player-coach, had presented the idea to Steve Borthwick on the Thursday before the final, with Ellis Genge tapping a penalty and motioning as if he was running infield before instead heading wide, with Wiese crashing onto Wigglesworth's pass scoring off the next phase.

Freddie Burns, speaking on a podcast with RugbyPass after the final, discussed the move and the mindset of the defence by saying: “What happens normally is if you get a penalty on that 15-metre channel, the best defenders who want to make a tackle stand towards the posts whereas the people who don’t stand more towards the touchline. So Gengey taps it like he is going to go infield and then turns and goes outfield but also all the boys were stacked towards the posts and then Jasper came around the corner.

“When you get that, when you practice things like that and then you eventually get that moment… the call, I’m preparing myself to take that kick at goal and then Gengey looked at me and goes, ‘No mate, it’s Rhino’. I think the call is Rhino or something like that and boom, two phases, we have scored and you’re like, ‘Here we go’.”

Often, efficiency in the opposition 22 is a decisive factor in close matches. With that in mind, we can expect more of these inventive tap moves in the run-up to the World Cup and beyond.