Innovation Scorecard for 3,500+ Companies - Identify the Disruptive Potential of the Companies in Your Investment Portfolio

This report consists of 3,500+ tier-1 public companies; across 30 sectors, across 80 countries, across 28 million patents dataset, across 50+ disruptive themes.
Innovation remains a competitive edge and a necessity in a world driven by disruption. Continuous innovation allows companies to adapt, evolve and grow through disruption.
This Innovation Scorecard focuses not only on activity of Innovation in the organization but also its impact and disruptive potential. The Scorecard uses bottoms-up approach to spot and rank innovative companies. The rankings are based on quantifiable data to ensure that it is objective and can be comparatively measured across companies from different sectors, geographies and themes.
Using in-house underlying alternative datasets, the analyst is excited to launch the Innovation Scorecard that will help clients to relatively rank 3,500+ companies on their innovation activity, impact and disruptive potential across geography, sector and theme.
Identifies, compares and ranks more than 3,500 of the largest public companies based on their relative performance in 3 innovation pillars; helping clients pick and shortlist companies for their respective use cases.
The report consists of 3 pillars:
1. Activity of Innovation, including KPIs like:
Count of Filings
Count of Grants
Patent Application Growth
Patent Grants Growth
R&D as a % of Sales
Count of Self-Cited Patents
Innovation Sentiment
Patents Portfolio Validity
CVC deals
2. External Impact of Innovation, including KPIs like:
Average Forward Citations
Generality
Tail Innovations
Global Technological Collaboration
Number of other Unique Companies citing patents
3. Disruptive Potential of Innovation, including KPIs like:
Originality
Technology Cycle Time
Share of Hiring Activity in Disruptive Themes
Share of Patents Granted in Disruptive Themes
Share of Deals done in Disruptive Themes
Key Highlights
Top Ranked Companies as per Activity of Innovation (Intensity)
Top Ranked Companies as per External Impact of Innovation (Impact)
Top Ranked Companies as per Disruptive Potential of Innovation (Ingenuity)
Comparison of Top 20 Most Innovative Companies: 10 Years vs. Last 5 Years vs. Last 3 Years
Top 20 Club: New Entrants and Dropouts (3 years vs 10 years)
Top Ranked Companies in Tech & Communication Sector, Pharma Sector, Consumer Packaged Goods sector, Retailing, Industrial Goods & Machines, Aerospace & Defense
Leaders, Challengers and Laggards based on Innovation Impact & Disruptive Potential: by Sector
Top Themes by Sector
Top Sector by Region
Key Themes driving Innovation
