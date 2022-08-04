Innovating Healthcare: Livanta Joins AWS Partner Network and AWS Public Sector Program

AWS Public Sector Partner logo

AWS Public Sector Partner logo

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livanta LLC ("Livanta"), a leading government contracting firm focused on healthcare quality improvement and information technology, announced today that the firm has recently joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and Public Sector Program (PSP). AWS Partners are poised to deliver secure, scalable and reliable business solutions based on AWS.

The PSP recognizes AWS Partners with cloud-based solutions who have experience supporting government, space, education and nonprofits around the world.

"Livanta's continued focus on innovation inspired the decision to participate in the APN to better utilize existing technology and create more value for our customers and stakeholders," said Livanta Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Randall Severy. Severy added, "As a new APN Partner in the public sector, Livanta can now leverage AWS to improve our technology capabilities and better serve our existing and future customers' needs."

Collaborating with AWS helps technology-focused companies like Livanta accelerate their digital transformation so that they, in turn, are better able to serve their customers in the public and commercial sectors. Through both APN and PSP, AWS accelerates innovation on a global scale, ultimately enabling businesses to improve their ability to provide customers with better solutions through technology.

Livanta's commitment to education and training is vital to helping customers and stakeholders drive their businesses forward. Severy noted, "Having a proven understanding of AWS products and services translates to Livanta creating, transforming, and enhancing its own technologies to stay ahead of the curve, so its customers can, too."

As a validated AWS Public Sector Partner, Livanta currently uses more than 25 different AWS services, including Amazon Elastic Cloud Compute (EC2), Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), Amazon Connect, AWS Transfer Family, AWS Security Hub, and many others. By leveraging these products and services, Livanta will be able to better meet its customers' needs.

Story continues

About Livanta LLC

Livanta LLC, established in 2004, is a privately held firm headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD. Livanta's success lies in its team of knowledgeable professionals committed to providing excellent service and quality products powered by exceptional Information Technology (IT) solutions and data analytics.

CONTACT:

LNovak@Livanta.com

Related Images













Image 1: AWS Public Sector Partner logo





AWS Public Sector Partner logo



















Image 2: Livanta corp logo





Livanta corp logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



