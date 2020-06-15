Innovating for Clients and advisors when they need us most

Sun Life Canada advisors host over 55,000 virtual Individual Client meetings during COVID-19

Sun Life (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Canada)

TORONTO , June 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Sun Life Canada has accelerated its digital transformation to make it easier for Clients to get the help and advice they need. At a time when health and financial security are top of mind for all Canadians, Sun Life is delivering innovative solutions for Clients and advisors when they need us most.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Like all Canadians from coast to coast, at Sun Life, we're navigating the COVID-19 global health crisis," said Jacques Goulet , President, Sun Life Canada. "Our 155 years of experience has shown that we play a critical role in challenging times. With our Clients and advisors top of mind, and a focus on sustainability, we have made a number of digital enhancements to make it easy for Clients to get the help they need. We are committed to being part of the solution for all Canadians."

Sun Life Canada advisors have accelerated their digital adoption and have quickly pivoted to support new and existing Clients during this time. Notable examples include:

Using eSignature capabilities for 54 per cent of transactions in the month of May - an increase of 34 per cent from February 2020 .

Hosting over 55,000 Individual Client virtual meetings during COVID-19.

Co-facilitating 28 virtual career seminars to attract new advisors and Canadians through a new online recruitment, training, and development model.

Participating in a newly created Digital Series: Connecting with Clients during COVID-19.

"At Sun Life, advisors are central to our strategy," said Rowena Chan , President, Sun Life Financial Distributors ( Canada ) Inc. and SVP, Distribution. "We're enhancing our digital tools for Clients, but in challenging times, nothing replaces the ability to connect with an advisor – one that knows you, your family and your unique circumstances. In the last few weeks, we have seen rapid adoption of technology and collaboration tools. We're ensuring our advisors can easily connect with Clients who are concerned about the unique challenges the pandemic may pose to their goals, including health, wealth and protection."

Story continues

The Value of Advice

Speaking with an advisor to evaluate needs and goals, particularly in times of crisis, can be invaluable.

"We've worked with our Sun Life advisor for over 10 years and meetings were always in-person. When he offered us the opportunity to meet over Zoom, we were pleased to receive personalized financial advice in the relaxed atmosphere of our own home using the digital tools that Sun Life is offering. We have already attended a Sun Life Investor Seminar virtually and had our second meeting with our advisor to review tax savings ideas," Sun Life Individual Insurance Clients.

COVID-19 will inevitably have long-lasting societal impacts. Sun Life believes an important one will be Canadians' expectations around how to engage with financial services companies for advice.

"Through all of life's curveballs - including a pandemic - the value of advice from an advisor in combination with an insights-driven digital platform is critical to helping Canadians reach their financial and wellness goals," adds Chan. "Having a plan is empowering. We want all Canadians to know that we are here for them, particularly during the most challenging times."

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada , the United States , the United Kingdom , Ireland , Hong Kong , the Philippines , Japan , Indonesia , India , China , Australia , Singapore , Vietnam , Malaysia and Bermuda . As of March 31, 2020 , Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,023 billion . For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Alessandra Nigro

Director, Corporate Communications

T. 416-979-4884

alessandra.nigro@sunlife.com

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Canada





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/15/c6322.html