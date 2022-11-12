Innospec's (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Innospec Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IOSP) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.65 on 28th of November. This takes the annual payment to 1.2% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Innospec's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Based on the last payment, Innospec was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 97% of cash flows. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 64.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Innospec Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 9 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The annual payment during the last 9 years was $0.50 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.30. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

Innospec Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Innospec has been growing its earnings per share at 7.6% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Our Thoughts On Innospec's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Innospec will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in Innospec stock. Is Innospec not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

