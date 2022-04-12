InnoSkel

Innoskel Appoints Dr Michel Detheux as Chairman

Nice, France, 12 April 2022 – Innoskel (the “Company”), a pioneering biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for the unmet needs of individuals with rare bone disorders, today announced the appointment of Dr Michel Detheux as Chairman of its Board of Directors, with immediate effect.

Dr Michel Detheux is a veteran biotech executive with over 25 years of industry experience. He is the co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. He has held the role since the company’s inception in 2012 and has led the company through several capital raises, including a $210 million initial public offering on NASDAQ, and strategic collaborations, most recently with GlaxoSmithKline to co-develop and co-commercialize iTeos’ anti-TIGIT antibody in a landmark deal with an upfront of $625M. Dr Detheux previously served as a director at Ludwig Cancer Research and worked in various scientific and business development roles at Ogeda (formerly Euroscreen). Dr Detheux holds a degree of Bio-engineer and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Université Catholique de Louvain, and a business certificate from Solvay Business School.

Elvire Gouze, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Innoskel said: “We are delighted to welcome Dr Michel Detheux as Chairman. Michel’s world-class expertise and outstanding track record in building businesses will be highly valuable to Innoskel as we advance our pipeline of innovative therapies for patients with rare bone disorders. I look forward to working with him and the rest of the Board to deliver on our goal to make a meaningful difference to the lives of these underserved patients.”

Dr Michel Detheux, Chairman of Innoskel, said: “Innoskel is pioneering a new approach to treating patients with rare bone disorders and I am excited to be taking on the role of Chairman at such an exciting time for the Company. I look forward to working with the Board and executive management team to help guide Innoskel as it develops its pipeline of gene therapies to change patients’ lives.”

About Innoskel

Innoskel is a pioneering bioscience platform company developing transformative therapies for the unmet needs of individuals with rare bone disorders. Initially the Company is developing a gene therapy for a group of diseases known as type II collagen disorders, whilst also expanding the use of its technology and know-how to target and treat other rare bone conditions. The Company’s goal is to make a meaningful difference to the lives of underserved patient populations suffering from severe bone disorders. Innoskel’s main offices and laboratories are in Sophia-Antipolis Biotechnology Park, Nice, France.

