Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 30.12.2022
Innofactor Plc
Announcement 30.12.2022
Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 30.12.2022
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date
30.12.2022
Bourse trade
Buy
Share
IFA1V
Amount
9,000
Shares
Average price/ share
1.0672
EUR
Total cost
9,604.80
EUR
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 1 180 121 shares
including the shares repurchased on 30.12.2022
On behalf of Innofactor Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi
Sami Huttunen
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
www.innofactor.com
Attachment