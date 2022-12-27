Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 27.12.2022
Innofactor Plc
Announcement 27.12.2022
Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 27.12.2022
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date
27.12.2022
Bourse trade
Buy
Share
IFA1V
Amount
9,000
Shares
Average price/ share
1.0994
EUR
Total cost
9,894.60
EUR
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 1 155 549 shares
including the shares repurchased on 27.12.2022
On behalf of Innofactor Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi
Sami Huttunen
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
www.innofactor.com
Attachment