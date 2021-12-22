Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 22.12.2021

Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 22.12.2021

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date

22.12.2021

Bourse trade

Buy

Share

IFA1V

Amount

16,000

Shares

Average price/ share

1.4688

EUR

Total cost

23,500.80

EUR

Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 682 000 shares

including the shares repurchased on 22.12.2021

On behalf of Innofactor Plc

Nordea Bank Oyj

Janne Sarvikivi

Sami Huttunen

Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

www.innofactor.com







Attachment


