Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 22.12.2021
Innofactor Plc
Announcement 22.12.2021
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date
22.12.2021
Bourse trade
Buy
Share
IFA1V
Amount
16,000
Shares
Average price/ share
1.4688
EUR
Total cost
23,500.80
EUR
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 682 000 shares
including the shares repurchased on 22.12.2021
On behalf of Innofactor Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi
Sami Huttunen
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
www.innofactor.com
