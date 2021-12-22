Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 22.12.2021

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — With three games left, the Cleveland Browns waived popular punter Jamie Gillan, whose struggles this season began after he dropped a snap from center that contributed to a loss in the opener at Kansas City. Nicknamed the “Scottish Hammer,” Gillan was let go on Wednesday as the Browns began getting ready for Saturday's game at Green Bay while slowly getting players back from a COVID-19 outbreak. Gillan had been one of nearly two dozen players on the team's COVID-19 reserve list.