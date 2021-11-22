Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 22.11.2021
Innofactor Plc
ANNOUNCEMENT 22.11.2021
INNOFACTOR PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 22.11.2021
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date
22.11.2021
Bourse trade
Buy
Share
IFA1V
Amount
26,632
Shares
Average price/ share
1.5928
EUR
Total cost
42,419.45
EUR
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 308 632 shares
including the shares repurchased on 22.11.2021
On behalf of Innofactor Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi
Sami Huttunen
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
www.innofactor.com
