Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 22.11.2021

HERSHEY, Pa. — Wilt Chamberlain set an NBA record that still stands by scoring 100 points as he helped the Philadelphia Warriors beat the New York Knicks 169-147 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Chamberlain had 23 points at the end of the first quarter, 41 at halftime and 69 at the end of the third. He saved his best for last, dropping 31 in the final period. He made 36 of 63 field goals and 28 of 32 free throws. As part of its coverage of the NBA and its 75th season, The Associated Press is republishi