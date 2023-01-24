Innodata Further Expands Customer Engagement to Leverage Innodata AI/ML Models

Innodata Inc.
·5 min read
Innodata Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, announced today that it has signed a significant application re-engineering agreement to enable a customer to more fully leverage Innodata-built artificial intelligence / machine learning (AI/ML) models.

The latest agreement expands the Cloud migration deal Innodata announced on November 8, 2022 which enabled the customer to make greater use of Innodata's sophisticated neural network-based AI/ML language models. With the latest expansion, Innodata will continue to help the customer replace legacy applications used to track and analyze financial deals across 33 global financial markets with new AI-enabled, cloud-based applications.

Jack Abuhoff, Innodata CEO, said, "The expansion is testament to the success of our initial partnership and our ability to help our customers drive successful digital transformation that results in greater productivity and agility. By partnering with Innodata, companies can reinvent and enhance their business operations by leveraging digital technologies such as AI/ML and scalable cloud architectures. As a result of our efforts, our customer is automating routine functions, augmenting the way its most highly-valued analysts work, and positioning its business for success."

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a global data engineering company delivering the promise of AI to many of the world's most prestigious companies. We provide AI-enabled software platforms and managed services for AI data collection/annotation, AI digital transformation, and industry-specific business processes. Our low-code Innodata AI technology platform is at the core of our offerings. In every relationship, we honor our 30+ year legacy delivering the highest quality data and outstanding service to our customers. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Words such as "project," "believe," "expect," "can," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "anticipate," "indicate," "forecast," "predict," "likely," "goals," "estimate," "plan," "potential," or the negatives thereof and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the expected or potential effects of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and the responses of governments, the general global population, our customers, and the Company thereto; impacts resulting from the rapidly evolving conflict between Russia and the Ukraine; that contracts may be terminated by customers; projected or committed volumes of work may not materialize; continuing reliance on project-based work in the Digital Data Solutions ("DDS") segment and the primarily at-will nature of such contracts and the ability of these customers to reduce, delay or cancel projects; the likelihood of continued development of the markets, particularly new and emerging markets, that our services support; continuing DDS segment revenue concentration in a limited number of customers; potential inability to replace projects that are completed, canceled or reduced; our dependency on content providers in our Agility segment; difficulty in integrating and deriving synergies from acquisitions, joint venture and strategic investments; potential undiscovered liabilities of companies and businesses that we may acquire; potential impairment of the carrying value of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets of companies and businesses that we acquire; a continued downturn in or depressed market conditions, whether as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; changes in external market factors; the ability and willingness of our customers and prospective customers to execute business plans that give rise to requirements for our services; changes in our business or growth strategy; the emergence of new, or growth in existing competitors; various other competitive and technological factors; the Company's use of and reliance on information technology systems, including potential security breaches, cyber-attacks, privacy breaches or data breaches that result in the unauthorized disclosure of consumer, customer, employee or Company information, or service interruptions; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the global response thereto and the risks discussed in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors," Part II, Item 7. "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2022, as updated or amended by our other filings that we may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements will occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof.

We undertake no obligation to update or review any guidance or other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by the Federal securities laws.

Company Contact:

Marcia Novero
mnovero@innodata.com
201-371-8015

SOURCE: Innodata Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736398/Innodata-Further-Expands-Customer-Engagement-to-Leverage-Innodata-AIML-Models

Latest Stories

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Bengals return to AFC championship with 27-10 rout of Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals threw a big wrench into the highly anticipated travel plans of the Buffalo Bills, their fans and perhaps even the NFL offices. Burrow threw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field in a 27-10 win Sunday to send the Bengals to the AFC championship game for the second straight year. And it'll be in Kansas City again — instead of in Atlanta, the neutral site where the game would've been p

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Canucks players in 'tough situation' with Bruce Boudreau stuck in limbo

    Bruce Boudreau was visibly emotional as Canucks fans serenaded him with "Bruce, there it is" chants on Friday.

  • Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first half. Lowry scored 17 for the Heat, the last nine of those coming in a span of 1:42 down the stretch. Trey Murphy III had 17 for New Orleans, which got 14 points and 16 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas. CJ McCollum scored 13 and Larry Nan

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • VanVleet has 28 points and Raptors hang on after early lead to beat Knicks 125-116

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors' early lead was nothing out of the ordinary. The victory at the end of the night, however, was. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and the Raptors beat the New York Knicks 125-116 on Sunday, finally hanging on to a win after building a large early lead. "You can't really concentrate on the leads, it's the NBA," VanVleet said. "You watch enough games, you'll understand it's up and down. I think just closing the game so we can do that a little bit better … we've been play

  • Johnny Gaudreau comes back to Calgary's Saddledome as a Blue Jacket

    CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau returned to the NHL city that accelerated him to league stardom for the first time since he left. A Calgary Flame his first eight seasons of professional hockey out of Boston College, the left-winger stepped back onto Saddledome ice Monday in Columbus Blue Jackets colours. His Blue Jackets teammates gave Gaudreau a taste of what he might expect at night in his first game back in Calgary by booing him when he touched the puck in the morning skate. "It was funny," Gaudrea

  • Matthews scores twice, Samsonov makes 37 saves as Maple Leafs down Jets 4-1

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov kept his team in the fight early. Auston Matthews — looking more and more like last season's 60-goal man — took control from there. The sniper scored twice early in the second period and Samsonov was stellar in making 37 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night. "Sammy was dialed in," Matthews said. "It's a big win for us, but the game could have definitely been a lot closer had it not been for him." And a lot closer if not for Tor

  • Hachimura scores 30 to lead Wizards over Magic 138-118

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura equaled a career high with 30 points and Kyle Kuzma added 25 to lift the Washington Wizards to a 138-118 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Bradley Beal scored 17 points in his second game back from a hamstring injury, although Kristaps Porzingis left the game in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain. Porzingis scored 17 points. Washington has won seven straight against the Magic. The Wizards never trailed in this one. A dunk by Daniel Gafford