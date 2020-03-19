Innodata Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) today announced that its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders is scheduled for Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 11:00 AM eastern time at the company's corporate headquarters, 55 Challenger Road, Suite 202, Ridgefield Park, New Jersey 07660.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 8, 2020 will be eligible to vote at the annual meeting.

About Innodata

Innodata (INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,000 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI.

Company Contact

Suzanne Srsich

Innodata Inc.

ssrsich@innodata.com

(201) 371-8033

