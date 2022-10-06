‘Innocent is innocent, period’: Richard Glossip on facing execution again

Ed Pilkington
·9 min read
<span>Photograph: Nick Oxford/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Nick Oxford/Reuters

Richard Glossip is intimately acquainted with the cell in Oklahoma state penitentiary known as “LL”. He’s been inside its 8ft by 12ft grey walls three times, waiting to be taken to the room next door – the death chamber.

Glossip was brought into the cell each time at 3am on the morning of his scheduled execution. In a letter and phone call with the Guardian from death row in McAlester, Oklahoma, last week, he described what it was like spending what he thought were his final few hours inside LL as the clock ticked down.

“One side of the cell is covered in bright lights that never go off, like you are out in the sun,” he said. “You are watched by cameras as well as a guard who sits outside your door 24/7.”

As Glossip’s date with death grew closer, guards started holding mock executions. They would lead an actor dressed in prison uniform into the death chamber, strap him on the gurney and then role-play the execution procedure from start to finish.

The entire dress rehearsal was carried out in Glossip’s full view. “I could see everything. I could have stayed in the back of the cell and tried not to watch, but I didn’t because I knew I was next.”

The most recent time Glossip was in cell LL was on 30 September 2015. “It was the hardest day of my life,” he said.

He remembers shivering in his boxer shorts, pacing up and down to keep warm in the cell which was cold as a meat locker. He repeatedly asked the guards what was happening, and could he talk to his attorney.

No idea, and no, they replied.

“The execution team was supposed to come and get me within 15 minutes and take me in [to the death chamber]. But nobody came. I paced and paced, prayed harder than I ever have. ‘Please God, stop them from doing this to me’.”

Some 45 minutes after his scheduled execution time, a man in a suit entered LL and told Glossip that he had been granted a stay. “It was like the heaviest weight had been lifted off of me,” he said. “My prayers were answered.”

The euphoria the prisoner felt after each of his three executions was temporarily called off didn’t last long. Not when a state as relentless in its pursuit of capital punishment as Oklahoma was out to get him.

He was sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese, owner of a Best Budget motel in Oklahoma City where Glossip worked as manager. No one has ever accused him of actually killing Van Treese.

Rather, Justin Sneed, a maintenance worker at the motel with a methamphetamine habit, confessed that all on his own he beat Van Treese to death with a baseball bat. Sneed later turned state’s witness and testified that Glossip had ordered the murder.

On the strength of Sneed’s testimony, with no other forensic or corroborating evidence, the state secured a death sentence for Glossip while the sole killer, Sneed, was given life without parole. Glossip, who went through two trials in 1998 and 2004 and was convicted twice, has always pleaded innocence.

In August, Oklahoma’s governor Kevin Stitt granted Glossip another reprieve, ordering a 60-day stay to give the courts time to consider new evidence. The postponement came just a day before the prisoner was due to be put back into “death watch”, the month-long formal countdown which ends with him being put in cell LL.

From the very first moment I saw this case, it never made any sense

Attorney Don Knight

Now the whole grim process is starting up again. A new execution date has been set and unless something dramatic happens Glossip, 59, will before long find himself once again back inside LL at 3am, watching the clock tick down.

It’s a prospect that leaves his lawyer, Don Knight, profoundly troubled. He is distressed that his client has been brought so close to execution multiple times, likening the trauma to the way Islamic State has taken hostages to be beheaded and then called off the killing only to repeat it the following day.

“That’s where we are, we’ve fallen that low,” Knight said.

The lawyer is also deeply concerned about Glossip because he is convinced that an innocent man is facing imminent execution. Knight has been involved in about 50 capital cases and for him, the Glossip case stands in a league of its own.

“From the very first moment I saw this case, it never made any sense,” he said in an interview. “It was blatantly obvious to me, from the start, that this was a bad prosecution.”

•••

Last year the global law firm Reed Smith was invited by state legislators to take a close look at the Glossip conviction. They produced a 343-page report which revealed a spate of alarming deficiencies in the prosecution.

The firm discovered that the police investigation into Van Treese’s murder had been glaringly mishandled. Sneed, the sole killer and the state’s star witness, had been contaminated – he only implicated Glossip as the mastermind behind the murder after detectives invoked the motel manager’s name six times during the interrogation.

Reed Smith revealed that critical physical evidence and financial documents had been destroyed by prosecutors before Glossip’s trial – a gross violation of legal process – while other evidence that could have transformed the case was never presented to the jury. The firm concluded that “no reasonable juror hearing the complete record would have convicted Richard Glossip of first-degree murder”.

Richard Glossip.
Richard Glossip. Photograph: AP

Since the Reed Smith report was released in June, an avalanche of new information has been obtained casting further doubt on the conviction and death sentence.

Investigators found a handwritten letter from Sneed to his defense lawyer dated 2007, three years after the killer’s testimony at trial sent Glossip to death row. “There are a lot of things right now that are eating at me. Somethings I need to clean up,” he wrote. “I think you know were (sic) I’m going it was a mistake reliving this.”

Fresh doubt about the Sneed’s reliability as a witness has surfaced in the past two weeks. Reed Smith has put out new findings that show that he discussed “recanting” his testimony with several people over an 11-year period.

The most powerful new evidence points to allegedly improper communications between the lead prosecutor at Glossip’s trial, Connie Smothermon, and Sneed’s lawyer Gina Walker (who died in 2020). Lawyers for Glossip argue this was a breach of sequestration – the rule that prevents witnesses hearing what other witnesses say to avoid tainting their testimony.

Documents disclosed by the state attorney general last month contained email exchanges between Smothermon and Walker. In them, the prosecutor raised concerns about a specific aspect of Sneed’s testimony – a knife.

Sneed had told police that he was the only person present when he battered Van Treese to death. He also insisted that he had not used a knife in the attack.

Yet on 25 May 2004 the medical examiner at Glossip’s trial, Dr Chai Choi, told the jury that the victim had puncture wounds on the body and that these amounted to a “stabbing type injury”. A knife was found underneath Van Treese’s corpse.

Don Knight, right, Richard Glossip’s attorney, says: ‘It was blatantly obvious to me, from the start, that this was a bad prosecution.’
Don Knight, right, Richard Glossip’s attorney, says: ‘It was blatantly obvious to me, from the start, that this was a bad prosecution.’ Photograph: Sue Ogrocki/AP

How could Van Treese have cuts on his body when Sneed was the only attacker but did not use the knife? According to Reed Smith investigators, Smothermon sent an email to Sneed’s lawyer on the same day as Choi’s testimony.

“Our biggest problem is still the knife,” the prosecutor told Walker. “The victim and Justin both have ‘lacerations’ which could be caused from fighting / falling on furniture with edges or from a knife blade.”

She ended the email on a note of urgency. Referring to Sneed, she said: “We should get to him this afternoon.”

The next day, 26 May 2004, Sneed addressed the jury at Glossip’s retrial. He now told a very different story, saying that did indeed stab Van Treese in the chest.

“It now appears that Sneed tailored his testimony on the use of the knife,” Reed Smith concluded.

Unreliable star witness, incompetent police investigation, destroyed evidence, manufactured testimony – the list of flaws in the prosecution case grows longer by the day. “The whole thing from Walker and Smothermon, and Sneed’s changed testimony, it disgusts me,” Knight said.

Justin Humphrey, a Republican legislator in Oklahoma, used even sharper words. At a press conference to reveal the new evidence last month, he introduced himself as a “strong proponent of the death penalty”.

Ericka Glossip-Hodge, left, daughter of Richard Glossip, and Billie Jo Ogden Boyiddle, right, Richard Glossip’s sister, during a rally to stop the execution of Richard Glossip, in Oklahoma City, in 2015.
Ericka Glossip-Hodge, left, daughter of Richard Glossip, and Billie Jo Ogden Boyiddle, right, Richard Glossip’s sister, during a rally to stop the execution of Richard Glossip, in Oklahoma City, in 2015. Photograph: Sue Ogrocki/AP

Then he addressed the prosecutors who had secured Glossip’s death sentence on seemingly shakey grounds: “You put a person on death row, you are looking at taking a person’s life. Which makes you no better than a murderer to me – why would you do that? Why would you manufacture evidence?”

The Guardian invited Smothermon, now teaching at the University of Oklahoma, to comment but she did not immediately respond. In a statement, Oklahoma’s current attorney general John O’Connor said that he had seen “no evidence” of Glossip’s innocence.

“It is disappointing that Glossip’s supporters are criticizing law enforcement, prosecutors, juries, and judges in an attempt to distract the public from the evidence beyond a reasonable doubt of Glossip’s guilt,” O’Connor said.

Glossip now has two petitions before the Oklahoma court of criminal appeals calling for a new evidentiary hearing.

Knight said that what has happened to Glossip should worry all of us. “This is what happens when the state is allowed to run amok. They can convict anybody of anything. And that’s what happened here. They poured their resources on top of an ordinary guy to show what they could do. And when that’s the case, none of us are safe.”

Glossip has been given a new execution date: 8 December. “The clock is ticking again. I can feel it,” he said.

On two separate occasions, he was offered a plea deal that would have taken him off death row and given life without parole instead. Both times he declined; he was not prepared to plead guilty to something he says he did not do.

“Innocent is innocent, period,” he wrote to the Guardian.

I asked him during the prison phone call whether he would regret making that decision were he to find himself, on 8 December, back in cell LL.

“I mean yes,” he said. “I still believe that innocent is innocent. You fight again.”

Whatever comes?

“Whatever comes,” he said.

Latest Stories

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.