Canadian snack-food company uses their machine fabrication expertise to create mask-producing machines in Canada

PORT COQUITLAM, BC , June 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Inno Foods, a global confectionery producer and distributor in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia , Canada, has just announced a new division for machine automation. This newly created division will start off with producing machines that manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) and masks in different varieties to offset the shortage of PPE equipment in North America .

Inno Foods Inc. (CNW Group/Inno Foods Inc.)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Inno Foods has an excellent team of engineers and machine fabrication technicians who have been developing machines for the production of their line of healthy snacks for years. More than fifty per cent of the machines they use in their factories have been developed in-house.

Using their engineering expertise, know-how and experience, they partnered with a Korean machine manufacturer and recently co-developed an automated mask machine, which is the first in Canada . Working together, they can build high-quality North American standard machines that can be distributed in the market at reasonable prices.

For more information, please visit www.innofoods.ca/automation.

About Inno Foods

Inno Foods, who have evolved from a local bakery in 1981, to global confectionery production and distribution, strives to be world class in food formulation and food processing innovation with the customer in mind. They continue to excel in creating a culture of customer service, food safety and quality, innovation, possibility thinking and community giving.

Inno Mask Machine (CNW Group/Inno Foods Inc.)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inno-foods-launches-new-division-for-manufacturing-mask-making-machines-301080086.html

SOURCE Inno Foods Inc.





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/19/c7779.html