‘Innings of a Lifetime’ - Twitter Applauds Rahane’s Brilliant 100
India captain Ajinkya Rahane put on absolute masterclass in batting in Test cricket on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia to put his side in control of the contest.
Rahane, who came into bat at 61/2, batted for 200 deliveries for his unbeaten 104 as rain forced play to be stopped a little early.
The stand-in skipper had all eyes on him as to how he would lead the side in the absence of Virat Kohli and further depleted by the injury to Mohammed Shami. While he won over the pundits with his aggressive captaincy on Day 1, it was his solid batting that kept Australia at bay the next day and earned him more praise from all corners.
Rahane and Jadeja helped lift India to a 82-run lead at stumps. Here’s a look at some of the best reactions to the century from Rahane, his 12th and possibly one that will remain close to his heart for a long long time to come.
Also Read: Calm Rahane is Aggressive in Captaincy Tactics: Sunil Gavaskar
Another great day for us. Proper test cricket at its best. Absolutely top knock from Jinks@ajinkyarahane88
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 27, 2020
A fab innings @ajinkyarahane88. The fierce determination and focus was such a pleasure to watch #ManOnFire#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/vRkfZfnPdn
— DK (@DineshKarthik) December 27, 2020
Ajinkya makes a statement, "pressure ko Rahane de. I can handle it".. Well played @ajinkyarahane88.. Top notch hundred to carve out a niche for yourself.. #INDvAUS #INDvsAUSTest
— W V Raman (@wvraman) December 27, 2020
CHARACTER what a knock under pressure @ajinkyarahane88 #AUSvINDtest pic.twitter.com/tRkIfgcFo7
— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) December 27, 2020
Also Read: Rahane Leads from the Front as India Stay on Top in Melbourne
A captains solid , gritty and calm just like his personality @ajinkyarahane88 sharp mind in field setting aswell ! @imjadeja looking great how good has he become batting lowerdown the order for ! Great start for @RealShubmanGill ! We are looking good for a decent lead
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 27, 2020
.@ajinkyarahane88 shows Test match batting is about swallowing your ego. Lie low for the first two sessions, show your swagger in the final session. Mumbai ishtyle Test batting. Top effort skipper, kudos!
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 27, 2020
Brilliant 100 .. Well done @ajinkyarahane88 captain leading from the front ⭐️ @BCCI
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 27, 2020
2 or 3 years ago, Rahane’s days as Test cricketer seemed numbered..what a turnaround! And couldn’t happen to a nicer guy..#AUSvIND
— Hemant (@hemantbuch) December 27, 2020
Top effort @AjinkyaRahane88 proud of the way you have led the team and batted, stood up when it mattered #AusvInd #cricket
— Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) December 27, 2020
Well done @ajinkyarahane88 . Lots of pressure coming into this game on the Indian team. Compartmentalised the aspect of captaincy and batting so well. Top stuff. #AUSvsIND #AjinkyaRahane
— RK (@RK_sports) December 27, 2020
Quiet resolve, no histrionics, hall mark of that Ajinkya Rahane 100. Against a quality attack at a crunch time. Great Test hundred! #AusvIndia
— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 27, 2020
Immense pressure of not getting a big runs for a long time..Critics baying for his blood!
Add Captaincy to this, of a team obliterated in the previous match...when you win against all odds & nothing can defeat you..you are ‘AJINKYA’ !! @ajinkyarahane88 #WellPlayed #INDvsAUS
— North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) December 27, 2020
Ajinkya Rahane's 12th Test ton - and one of his best! #OhWhatAFeeling@toyota_Aus | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hfUBIhI5qZ
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2020
.@ajinkyarahane88
#INDvAUS #Rahane pic.twitter.com/c2R7W7cL6I
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 27, 2020
.@ajinkyarahane88 playing the innings of a lifetime
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 27, 2020
Luck favours the brave and that has been the case with #AjinkyaRahane today #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/tmHBnLUq4r
— V҉ V҉ (@unshiverse) December 27, 2020
Brilliant hundred by @ajinkyarahane88 .
Determination and class.
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 27, 2020
Well played @ajinkyarahane88 ..of course class is permanent & so is ‘B’bay’s Khadus School of batting’...Ind though has a mountain to climb to wipe out Adelaide avalanche...for now Test Crkt thrives..& how..!!!
— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) December 27, 2020
This is exactly what India needed.. The skipper leading from the front. Well played Rahane.. #indvsaus2020 #AjinkyaRahane #TestCricket #testcentury #captainsknock
— Ranadeb Bose (@swingswami) December 27, 2020
In the context of this match, this series, his record here or even ignoring all of that, what a sensational innings from Rahane. Magnificent. Good thing that one Jinx does actually exist, eh? #AUSvIND
— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 27, 2020
Serious innings by @ajinkyarahane88. Setting up to be a great test.
— Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) December 27, 2020
He might not always be celebrated the way he should be as a Test batsman but not many in this Indian team have scored “tougher” runs in challenging conditions than @ajinkyarahane88 since his debut. And the dressing-room not surprisingly is on their feet saluting him #AusvIND pic.twitter.com/XyMfEetzaV
— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 27, 2020
Terrific century by Ajinkya Rahane. #indvsaus2020 #Rahane pic.twitter.com/NJWX6uF1MR
— Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) December 27, 2020
India ended the second day's play, comfortably placed at 277/5, and 82 runs ahead of the hosts Aussies who were bowled out for 195 in the first innings on Saturday.
