InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Retains PCAOB Auditor Paris, Kreit & Chiu LLP to Perform 2019, 2020, and Q1-Q3 2021 Audits

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope" or the "Company"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, is pleased to announce that it has retained the audit services of CPA firm Paris, Kreit & Chiu LLP ("PKC LLP") to perform an independent audit of the Company's 2019, 2020, and Q1-Q3 2021 financial statements. In addition, InnerScope intends to file a Form-10 or S-1 to become an SEC Fully Reporting company once the audit is complete and submitted to the SEC, FINRA, and other regulatory agencies.

Matthew Moore, President, and CEO of InnerScope commented: "InnerScope is pleased to announce the Company has formally retained CPA firm Paris, Kreit & Chiu LLP to conduct an independent audit of our 2019, 2020 and Q1-Q3 2021 financial statements. PKC LLP is a public accounting firm with offices worldwide and possesses significant experience in auditing public companies."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a leading Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) manufacturer and distributor of FDA-registered hearing aids, hearing assistive devices, hearing health-related products, and Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs) ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its business model break through the persistent barriers that prevent access to effective hearing solutions.

InnerScope's recent acquisition of iHear Medical Inc., a DTC cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and an FDA-registered manufacturing and R&D facility. In addition, InnerScope has acquired HearingAssist, an established leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc., a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to better position itself in the direct-to-consumer hearing solutions market by selling advanced hearing products through Walmart and other major retailers.

InnerScope's full line of Hearing Health products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale channels: Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Hartig Drug, Food City, and Cardinal Health dba RGH Enterprises Inc. Additional major retailers in-store and online are launching soon.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be canceled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("S.E.C."). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act, and Securities Exchange Act.

