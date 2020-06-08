Inner Voice Artists Signs Co-Creator Of Netflix’s First Norwegian Original Series

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Inner Voice Artists, the Los Angeles and Oslo based management and production company formed by former CAA and Sierra/Affinity exec Ina Petersen, has signed Amir Shaheen, one of the co-creators of Netflix’s first Norwegian original series.

The show, a romantic comedy titled Home For Christmas, was created by Shaheen and Kristian Andersen. It was produced by The Oslo Company and was well received, being nominated for the Gullruten Awards, which is Norway’s national TV awards.

The series follows a nurse in her 30s who feels pressured by her family to be in a relationship. She lies and tells them that she has a boyfriend, and that he will accompany her to Christmas dinner, so begins trying to find one.

Inner Voice Artists manages a roster of largely Euro talent and also puts together co-productions in Europe. As Deadline revealed in May, the company has tied up with with fellow management and production co TheMachine.

