Inner Voice Artists Signs Co-Creator Of Netflix’s First Norwegian Original Series
Click here to read the full article.
EXCLUSIVE: Inner Voice Artists, the Los Angeles and Oslo based management and production company formed by former CAA and Sierra/Affinity exec Ina Petersen, has signed Amir Shaheen, one of the co-creators of Netflix’s first Norwegian original series.
The show, a romantic comedy titled Home For Christmas, was created by Shaheen and Kristian Andersen. It was produced by The Oslo Company and was well received, being nominated for the Gullruten Awards, which is Norway’s national TV awards.
More from Deadline
Emmys: Netflix Contender 'A Secret Love' Draws Back Curtain On Romance Kindled In Time Of Intense Homophobia
Leading Middle East Streamer Starzplay On Lockdown User Boom, Striking More U.S. Studio Deals & Its Advantage Over Netflix
Sam Mendes Calls On Netflix & Amazon To Save UK Theaters From COVID Closure
The series follows a nurse in her 30s who feels pressured by her family to be in a relationship. She lies and tells them that she has a boyfriend, and that he will accompany her to Christmas dinner, so begins trying to find one.
Inner Voice Artists manages a roster of largely Euro talent and also puts together co-productions in Europe. As Deadline revealed in May, the company has tied up with with fellow management and production co TheMachine.
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: U.S. Death Toll Passes 105,000 As Global Cases Top 6 Million - Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.