InNature Berhad's (KLSE:INNATURE) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that InNature Berhad's (KLSE:INNATURE) stock increased significantly by 7.5% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to InNature Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for InNature Berhad is:

16% = RM23m ÷ RM143m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

InNature Berhad's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, InNature Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE looks quite decent. However, while InNature Berhad has a pretty respectable ROE, its five year net income decline rate was 19% . We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

That being said, we compared InNature Berhad's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 3.6% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is InNature Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is InNature Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

InNature Berhad has a high three-year median payout ratio of 72% (that is, it is retaining 28% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for InNature Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Only recently, InNature Berhad stated paying a dividend. This likely means that the management might have concluded that its shareholders have a strong preference for dividends. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 59%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 16%.

Summary

In total, it does look like InNature Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

