InMed Submits Clinical Trial Application to Evaluate INM-755 in Second Phase 1 Trial

VANCOUVER, March 24, 2020 /CNW/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (TSX:IN; OTCQX:IMLFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical need and leading the way in the clinical development of cannabinol (CBN), today announced the filing of a Clinical Trial Application ("CTA") in the Netherlands to initiate a second Phase 1 human clinical trial for INM-755 in healthy volunteers.

755-102-HV is a randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled, Phase 1 study designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of INM-755 cream applied daily on epidermal wounds in healthy volunteers. Two strengths of INM-755 cream will be evaluated in 8 adult subjects over a 14-day treatment period.

"This second Phase 1 trial represents another important step towards efficacy trials with INM-755," said Alexandra Mancini, Senior Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs. "The review of this CTA application will proceed as usual despite the restrictions in place in the Netherlands for the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the CTA is approved, enrollment will begin as soon as possible after those restrictions are lifted."

About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol (CBN) in diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

About INM-755: INM-755 is a CBN cream intended as a topical therapy to treat epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and potentially other dermatological diseases. Preclinical data demonstrate that INM-755 may help relieve hallmark EB symptoms, such as inflammation and pain, as well potentially restore the integrity of the skin in a subset of EB Simplex patients.

About Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB): EB is the collective name of a group of genetic disorders of characterized by fragile skin and mucous membranes that are easily damaged, leading to extensive blistering and wounding. The blisters may appear in response to minor injury, even from heat, rubbing, scratching or adhesive tape. The disease has no approved cure and most current treatments are directed towards symptomatic relief.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about: leading the way in the clinical development of cannabinol (CBN); 755-102-HV enabling the evaluation of the safety and tolerability of INM-755 cream; 755-102-HV evaluating in 8 adult subjects over a 14-day treatment period; 755-102-HV being an important step towards INM-755 efficacy trials; review of the CTA application proceeding as usual; obtaining approval of the CTA and subsequently commencing enrollment of 755-102-HV; INM-755 treating epidermolysis bullosa (EB); developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications in diseases with high unmet medical need; delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines; and IMN-755 being able to potentially relieve EB symptoms, such as inflammation and pain, as well potentially restore the integrity of the skin in a subset of EB Simplex patients.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, InMed has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: continued and timely positive preclinical and clinical efficacy data; the speed of regulatory approvals; the ability to contract with suitable partners; demand for InMed's products; and continued economic and market stability. While InMed considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the outbreak and impact of COVID-19 may worsen; preclinical and clinical testing may not produce the desired results on a timely basis, or at all; regulatory applications may not be approved on a timely basis, or at all; cannabis licensing/importing issues may delay our projected development timelines; suitable partners may not be located; economic or market conditions may worsen; our existing cash runway may not allow us to complete our forthcoming significant milestones; the development of a proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing technology for the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids as well as a pipeline of medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical need may not be as successful as desired, if at all. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed is disclosed in InMed's most recent Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

