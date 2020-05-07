InMed to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 4th Annual Cannabis Conference

VANCOUVER, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (TSX: IN; OTCQX: IMLFF), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical need and leading the way in the clinical development of cannabinol (CBN), announced that Eric. A. Adams, President & CEO of InMed, will present a corporate overview as part of the upcoming virtual conference:

Canaccord Genuity's 4th Annual Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 at

12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST.





Scroll to continue with content Ad

A webcast of the presentation will be available at: http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord39/imlff as well as from the Investor page of the InMed website at https://investors.inmedpharma.com/.

About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol (CBN) in diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about: presenting at the Canaccord Genuity's 4th Annual Cannabis Conference on May 12th, 2020; leading the way in the clinical development of cannabinol (CBN); developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications in diseases with high unmet medical need; and delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines.

Story continues

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmed-to-present-at-canaccord-genuitys-4th-annual-cannabis-conference-301054469.html

SOURCE InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.





Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/07/c4255.html