InMed Introduces IntegraSyn™: An Integrated Cannabinoid Manufacturing System

VANCOUVER, BC , June 24, 2020 /CNW/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (IN.TO) (IMLFF), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical need and leading the way in the clinical development of cannabinol ("CBN"), today introduced details of IntegraSynTM, the Company's new approach to producing pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. IntegraSynTM is a manufacturing system that integrates biosynthesis with other traditional drug manufacturing methods with the goal of improving production of low-cost, high quality cannabinoids.

As announced on May 5, 2020 , IntegraSynTM is being developed in collaboration with contract development and manufacturing organizations in order to be able to flexibly shift from production of one cannabinoid to another. The Company recently expanded its program with one of its collaborators to include additional R&D for this manufacturing approach.

The goals of IntegraSynTM are to:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

increase yields beyond traditional biosynthesis or other standard cannabinoid manufacturing methods;

reduce costs by minimizing the number of expensive manufacturing steps and use of cost-efficient starting materials;

provide manufacturing flexibility in transitioning from one cannabinoid to another;

provide access to rare cannabinoids that are otherwise impractical / expensive to extract from the plant;

be scalable to meet market demand of cannabinoids for pharmaceutical products or other purposes; and

use a sustainable approach with less environmental impact than the plant-grow-harvest-extract-purify methods.

IntegraSynTM is an integrated process that begins with a bacterial-based fermentation step generating a proprietary, high efficiency enzyme in bulk and at low cost. On an as-needed basis, this enzyme is combined with sophisticated yet cost-efficient substrates in a biotransformation vessel, leading to cannabinoid assembly. Industry standard purification processes and equipment are used to produce a high-purity cannabinoid that acts as the active pharmaceutial ingredient ("API"), which could be inventoried or used as a product for pharmaceutical R&D or for direct commercialization. In addition, the IntegraSynTM process affords the flexibility for this cannabinoid to be further processed, via either chemical synthesis or via an additional enzyme-driven biotransformation process followed by further purification, resulting in a different cannabinoid API.

Story continues

About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol (CBN) in diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

About IntegraSynTM: IntegraSynä is InMed's integrated cannabinoid manufacturing system designed to efficiently and economically produce pharmaceutical-grade, bio-identical cannabinoids. The scalable and flexible IntegraSyn™ manufacturing system integrates multiple commercially proven methods to efficiently produce cannabinoids utilizing cost-effective processes.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements about: leading the way in the clinical development of cannabinol (CBN); being developed in collaboration with contract development and manufacturing organizations in order to be able to flexibly shift from production of one cannabinoid to another; increasing yields beyond traditional biosynthesis or other standard cannabinoid manufacturing methods; reducing costs by minimizing the number of expensive manufacturing and use of cost-efficient starting materials; providing manufacturing flexibility in transitioning from one cannabinoid to another; providing access to rare cannabinoids that are otherwise impractical / expensive to extract from the plant; being scalable to meet market demand of cannabinoids for pharmaceutical products or other purposes; using a sustainable approach with less environmental impact than the plant-grow-harvest-extract-purify methods; the ability of the API to be inventoried or used as a product for pharmaceutical R&D or for direct commercialization; efficiently and economically producing pharmaceutical-grade, bio-identical cannabinoids; developing medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical need; and delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, InMed has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the ability to continue to successfully develop IntegraSynTM; the ability of IntegraSynTM to meet its specified goals; the ability to obtain adequate supplies; the continued availability of development collaborators; continued and timely positive preclinical and clinical efficacy data; the speed of regulatory approvals; the effectiveness of patent protection; demand for InMed's products; and continued economic and market stability. While InMed considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: InMed's proprietary IntegraSynTM manufacturing process and drug development programs may not deliver the expected level of results; InMed's supply chain may become disrupted; InMed's development collaborators may become unavailable; InMed may not be able to advance its other product candidates on a timely basis, or at all; regulatory filings may not be filed or approved on a timely basis, or at all; clinical trials may not proceed as anticipated; economic or market conditions may worsen; InMed's may not be able to successfully access the capital required to fully develop its programs; and InMed may not be able to provide new therapeutic alternatives that benefit patients via cannabinoid-based medicines. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed is disclosed in InMed's most recent Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmed-introduces-integrasyn-an-integrated-cannabinoid-manufacturing-system-301082441.html

SOURCE InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.





Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/24/c5681.html