Inmates say they're not safe from COVID-19 at Edmonton Remand Centre

Inmates say they can't protect themselves from COVID-19 at the Edmonton Remand Centre (ERC) where it's difficult to physically distance, access masks or practice good hygiene.

They say some inmates are not reporting symptoms or consenting to tests to avoid the quarantine unit described as "hell," with at least 22.5 hours in lock-up, little time to shower and make calls, and no access to books or the canteen.

Concerns of non-compliance have also been raised by an infectious disease specialist, a judge and lawyers including Tom Engel who warned Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health of problems in April.

They're urging authorities to depopulate jails, make guidelines mandatory and implement audits to avoid an outbreak that could spread to the public.

"The conditions of confinement are ordinarily cruel regarding being locked up 22.5 hours per day with almost nothing to do, but added to that is the intense fear I am experiencing of contracting COVID-19 and dying from it," wrote one inmate in a sworn affidavit on July 25.

"Quarantine … is hell, and I believe this provides an enormous disincentive for prisoners to truthfully report any symptoms."

CBC is not revealing the identities of four inmates who contributed to this story for their personal safety or due to a publication ban.

Recommendations for Alberta jails are found in the Guide for Management of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Correctional and Remand Facilities in the Province of Alberta.

Staff are advised to increase space between inmates, reinforce hygiene practices, and increase disinfection of common areas and surfaces.

The guide emphasizes the importance of providing activities for the mental health of prisoners in absence of group activities.

The document calls for personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer to be well-stocked and available.

"Staff are directed to wear masks continuously to prevent the spread of the virus (that they may have been exposed to in the community) to inmates and coworkers," the guidelines state.

'No gloves, no masks'

But according to inmates, high-contact surfaces such as telephones and showers are inadequately cleaned and disinfectant and hand sanitizer are hard to come by.

With so little to do and fear and aggression up, the wait to see a psychologist can be months, they said.

On the outside masks, which are mandatory, combined with physical distancing, are credited with curbing the spread.

But in jail where double-bunking is the norm and respiratory droplets can shower down from upper to lower bunks while cleaning and hand-washing are sporadic, it's difficult to get masks or physically distance, they said.

"Right now, all three guards have no gloves, no masks on, one of them has it dangling around his ear. Another one is using it like a slingshot," said an inmate in a recent phone interview with CBC.

"A lot of the seniors are alarmed. They're terrified. Most of these guys have severe medical problems and they try and do what they can to clean up."

Lawyer Steve Smith, said prior to testing positive for coronavirus, his client was in a cell with roughly seven unmasked inmates awaiting court. Other inmates expressed concern that the cell is not regularly cleaned.

'Tinder for the fire'

In a sworn affidavit on May 3, Dr. Stephen Sahfran, a professor of infectious disease at the University of Alberta, said hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is more likely among prisoners than the general population.

He said preventing outbreaks in congregate living facilities is essential because they "serve as tinder for the fire in more generalized outbreaks" and the larger the facility, the greater the risk. With roughly 1,500 prisoners, ERC is the largest detention centre in Canada.

Eight of the ten largest outbreaks in the U.S. as of May occurred in correctional facilities, Sahfran wrote.

He said to reduce infection, jails must reduce the population and provide remaining inmates with individual cells, sinks and toilets, while ramping up cleaning so they can follow preventative strategies like everyone else.

Sahfran's affidavit was entered as evidence in the case of D.H., who was granted a bail review in June.

