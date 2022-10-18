Inmates remove cell windows at dilapidated Victorian prisons

Winchester prison - Dan Atkin / Alamy Stock Photo

Rundown Victorian prisons raise an escape risk as prisoners are able to remove cell windows with their bare hands, a watchdog has revealed.

The Victorian brickwork is so dilapidated that prisoners are creating holes in their cell walls by scraping, banging or scratching, according to the watchdog report on Winchester prison which dates back to 1846.

“One C wing prisoner managed to remove the whole of his window,” said the report by the prison’s independent monitoring board (IMB). “This behaviour causes extra risk of disorder or escape.”

Winchester suffered a cell break out three years ago when prisoners used plastic cutlery to dig holes through their cell walls in an effort to escape. Two prisoners were found out and about on their wing landings after managing to dig holes in cell walls by the doors.

Pipes, sinks and other parts of the “outdated fabric of the building” were suffering ongoing vandalism, said the IMB, with the cost in the past year put at £130,000.

Around 30 Victorian-era jails are still in use, representing about a third of the prison estate. Most are in town centres and function as “local” prisons.

The Victorians were responsible for one of three major prison building programmes, and were followed by expansions in the 1940s to 1970s, and then around the turn of the century.

The Government has instituted a new prison building programme that will see 20,000 new places by the mid-2020s, to allow the closure of old Victorian jails.

Severe vermin problem

The sense of Victorian decay was further demonstrated at Winchester by the severe vermin problem where rats gnawed through electricity cables, disabling the power for cameras that were “pivotal to security of the prison”.

Pest controllers attended regularly to put down poison which meant some of the rats died amongst the cabling, putting them beyond reach.

“The control room always has a very disagreeable smell of rotting rat bodies, and is a most unpleasant atmosphere to work in. Nurses have refused to use the dispensary on B wing because of the stench of decomposing rats and in November 2021 a live rat was found on E wing,” said the IMB.

“Pigeons are regularly present on the higher levels of some of the wings and appear to have difficulty finding their way out. Three human diseases, histoplasmosis, cryptococcosis and psittacosis, are linked to pigeon droppings.”