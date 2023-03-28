Inmate recruited others behind bars to kill her family members, Florida cops say

An inmate tried to get other people behind bars to kill her family members and an attorney prosecuting her case, Florida deputies said.

Tureygua Inaru, 29, was charged with one count of stalking and three counts of solicitation of premeditated murder on March 27, according to Osceola County court records.

Inaru was in jail in December on separate charges. She was accused of threatening her co-workers at Disney World, a spokeswoman for the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office told McClatchy News.

An investigation later revealed that while behind bars, Inaru tried to solicit other inmates to kill her family members and a prosecutor, according to a post on the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. She also used social media to stalk the prosecutor online, deputies said.

The spokeswoman could not confirm whether Inaru was released or remained in jail between December and March 27.

She is being held without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Osceola County is about 20 miles south of Orlando.

Dad of 2 dies in jail from neglect after wife begs staff to check on him, lawsuit says

‘Gross medical neglect’ led to inmate’s death from organ failure, SC coroner says

Man illegally detained in Florida jail was given used mask and caught COVID, lawsuit says