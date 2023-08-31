Inmate killed in ‘ongoing mass stabbing’ at Georgia jail where Trump had mug shot taken

One inmate has been killed in an ongoing mass stabbing at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta where former President Donald Trump was booked and had his mug shot taken earlier this month.

Natalie Ammons at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told CNN that the situation remains active.

The Department of Justice started a civil rights investigation in July looking into the jail’s unsanitary and neglected conditions as well as into violence against inmates held there.

Mr Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election subversion case were booked at the jail earlier this month. One of them, Harrison Floyd, was held there after not being able to reach a bond agreement before he was released on Wednesday.

