Inmate who escaped from Besnard Lake Correctional Camp may be in northern Sask.: RCMP

Police are looking for 37-year-old Anthony Michael Alcrow, who escaped from Besnard Lake Correctional Camp in Saskatchewan on Oct. 7 (Saskatchewan RCMP - image credit)

An inmate who escaped from Besnard Lake Correctional Camp on Saturday is being sought by RCMP.

Anthony Michael Alcrow, 37, escaped from the camp, located some 380 kilometres north of Saskatoon, around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Pinehouse RCMP said in a news release Sunday.

Alcrow may be in La Ronge, Prince Albert or Beauval, but that hasn't been confirmed, the release says.

Alcrow is six feet two inches tall and weighs 198 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

No further information was provided. There is no indication that Alcrow is considered dangerous.

RCMP is seeking public assistance and anyone with information is asked to contact Pinehouse RCMP at 306-884-2400, your local police service, or report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at saskcrimestoppers.com.