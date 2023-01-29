Inmate dies at Regional Psychiatric Centre: Corrections Canada

An inmate died at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon on Saturday. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC - image credit)

The Correctional Service of Canada says an inmate died at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon on Saturday.

Tommy Veevee was serving an indeterminate sentence for sexual assaults, according to a CSC news release issued Saturday.

The release did not provide any details on how Veevee died. Veevee's next of kin have been advised of his death, CSC said.

CSC said it notified police and the coroner and will review the circumstances around Veevee's death as it does with all in-custody deaths.

Veevee had been serving his sentence since Nov. 2, 1998, CSC said.



