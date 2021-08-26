Inmar Intelligence Recognized As A Leader Among Sell-Side Retail Media Solutions

Platform named the only omnichannel retail media solution that aims to enhance retailer’s digital transformation, loyalty, and profitability goals

Winston-Salem, NC, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven, technology-enabled services company, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader among sell-side retail media solutions in The Forrester Wave™: Sell-Side Retail Media Solutions, Q3 2021.

As the Forrester report explains, “Inmar’s longstanding loyalty and in-store media solutions paved the way for its modern sell-side retail media solution that aims to enhance retailers’ digital transformation, loyalty, and profitability goals”. The report notes that Inmar is “exceptional” at balancing retailers’ and brands’ needs when innovating” and “Inmar's advanced reporting and measurement capabilities are also a strength”. As one client interviewed for the report told Forrester, “Their reporting on campaigns simplifies complexities for our advertisers.”

Inmar Intelligence also received the top score in the report in the strategy category. As Forrester describes, “The company’s best-in-class roadmap features enhancements such as the extension of retail media to digital out-of-home, an integrated self-serve portal for omnichannel optimization, and advanced relevancy controls.”

Retail Media Networks have become a critical piece of retailers’ marketing strategy, as well as their overall revenue profiles. Inmar Intelligence's innovative approach takes this concept a step further by helping retailers build what the company calls “Retail Marketing Platforms” which are more effective at addressing marketing, merchandising and monetization objectives to achieve best outcomes. Inmar’s solution features their unique CDP, ShopperSyncTM, at its core and a robust, but modular media portfolio that provides retailers a level of customization while still delivering an integrated solution. With this approach, marketing, targeting and attribution are unified across all channels to address the entire consumer journey and drive greater loyalty, revenue and profitability.

“We are thrilled that Forrester is focusing on the booming Retail Media sector within the media industry, and are proud to be listed as a leader among sell-side retail media solutions,” said Aaron Kechley, General Manager, Media & Data at Inmar Intelligence. “The category is transforming quickly which is why we’ve evolved our vision to focus beyond only retail media to focusing on retail marketing, merging mass advertising channels with one-to-one marketing and commerce channels. With Retail Marketing Platforms, retailers can help brands address the entire consumer journey from awareness to personalization to retention and loyalty.”

For decades, Inmar Intelligence has played a critical role in helping retailers make business decisions. Inmar Intelligence’s Retail Cloud is built to support retailers’ development and execution of an omnichannel, personalized shopping experience with a technology infrastructure designed to provide the flexibility, security, control and scalability needed to complement retailers’ technology roadmap. While the pandemic accelerated the evolution of consumer buying behavior and trends, leaving some businesses flat-footed, Inmar Intelligence’s platform is able to meet these changing demands. With a technology infrastructure designed to execute machine learning and artificial intelligence at scale, Inmar Intelligence generates actionable insights to better inform planning decisions.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence's Retail Media Network solution, please visit our Retail Media Network solutions page.





About Inmar Intelligence

Inmar Intelligence is a leading data platform company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data, workflows and fund flows to help companies drive innovation and achieve digital transformation. Our integrated workflows create insights through Analytics, AI, Machine Learning and to drive faster actions and outcomes.

Throughout our 41-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

