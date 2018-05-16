Ink-redible! English rugby team to cover tattoo costs after logo change

After revealing a new club logo, an English rugby team has offered to cover the cost for any supporter who wishes to update their tattoo accordingly.

Gloucester Rugby, a Premiership team that recently announced the marquee signings of Jaco Kriel and Danny Cipriani for the 2018-19 season, showed off a new look Tuesday.

Passionate fans who opted to have the previous club logo inked onto their bodies may have been disappointed by the news, but Gloucester had a novel idea.

A statement on the club's official Twitter account Wednesday read: "If anybody who has the previous Gloucester Rugby logo as a tattoo (2007 - 2018) and wants to have a tattoo of the new logo then the club will cover the cost of this.

"Get in touch with the club before the start of the new season, via email to admin@gloucesterugby.co.uk to arrange and find out more details."

Good news for a select number of fans ... not to mention Gloucester's tattoo parlors!