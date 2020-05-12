Ink Master Tattooist Daniel Silva Arrested for Murder After Crash Kills YouTuber Corey La Barrie

Ink Master's Daniel Silva has been arrested for murder following the death of YouTube star Corey La Barrie, who was killed in a car crash on Sunday — his 25th birthday.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division announced the arrest on Monday, one day after the fatal crash.

"The Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division announce the arrest of Daniel Joseph Silva, a 27-year-old driver and resident of Los Angeles for murder," authorities stated.

The fatal incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles, when "a 2020 McLaren 600LT was traveling eastbound on Huston Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. Driver then ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree on the northeast corner of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue."

Silva, 27, was the driver, and had to be stopped from leaving the crash site, authorities allege.

"The driver of the McLaren exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid," the LAPD said. "No other vehicles were involved in the collision."

Silva was injured and was photographed at the scene by Los Angeles Daily News being stretched to an ambulance. It is not clear what injuries he sustained at this time.

La Barrie, who was celebrating his birthday, was in the passenger seat, TMZ reported. La Barrie was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the police said.

A rep for Silva did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Los Angeles-based tattoo artist is most known for appearing on season 10 of Ink Masters, a competition series for tattoo artists.

Silva also has a YouTube page where he shows off his ink work.

Prior to his death, La Barrie, who had over 330,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 200,000 followers on Instagram. In a series of Instagram Stories on Sunday, La Barrie was celebrating his birthday while listening to 2 Chainz "Birthday Song" and drinking champagne.

La Barrie also posted a vlog on Saturday, which he titled "Deleting This Video In 24 Hours...." during which he told viewers he would be live-streaming his birthday festivities on Twitch.

La Barrie's brother Jarrad La Barrie paid tribute to the late star on Twitter, explaining that his brother died "in a car accident with his drunk friend driving."

"This isn't something I thought I would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what I wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving... this is the hardest thing I've ever had to do I don't know how I'm supposed to do this without you I miss you so much already this isn't fair," Jarrad wrote alongside a selfie of his brother.

"Thank you for always being the best big brother I could ask for I love you so f------ much life's never gonna be the same without you R.I.P. P.S. say hit to grandad and grandma for me I love you," he added.